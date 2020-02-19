Quick links

'It doesn't matter': Nagelsmann reacts to bombshell about Tottenham star

Hoffenheim's German head coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts during the UEFA Europa League group C football match TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Ludogorets Razgrad on December 7, 2017 in Sinsheim,...
Tottenham Hotspur received a huge blow on the eve of their Champions League date with Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Julian Naglesmann has admitted that it's a 'shame' for Tottenham Hotspur to be missing Son Heung-min, but admitted that it doesn't change things from his perspective.

The South Korea attacker was ruled out for the season with a broken arm sustained in the 3-2 win at Asto Villa on Sunday.

News about Son came on the eve of Tottenham's visit of Naglesmann's Leipzig in the first leg of a second-round Champions League tie.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was set to use the former Bayer Leverkusen attacker as a striker due to Harry Kane's continued absence with a hamstring injury.

 

But the Leipzig head coach has insisted that it 'doesn't matter' what injury problems the North Londoners have, his preparations remain the same.

"I hope his operation is good and he is back soon,” he told The Daily Mail. "But it is a shame when a top player is missing from a game like this. It means there is one less great player. Tottenham have a number of players out but we do as well. We prepared for Tottenham in detail, it doesn’t matter if Kane or Son don’t play."

To be missing Kane until April is one thing, but to also have Son ruled out is a profound blow for Mourinho, who must either use Lucas Moura - a winger - or 18-year-old rookie Troy Parrott up front against the Bundesliga side tonight.

It's a big, big handicap for the Portuguese boss and it's fascinating to see if the Lilywhites can weather the storm.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur receives treatment to his arm during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham,...

