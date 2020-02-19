'Another level': Kieran Trippier sends Instagram message after Atletico beat Liverpool

Kieran Trippier missed Atletico Madrid's Champions League win against Liverpool last night because of an injury.

Kieran Trippier has taken to Instagram to praise Atletico Madrid's 'fantastic' 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The England right-back missed the first leg knockout encounter because of injury, but his teammates produced the goods, especially from a defensive standpoint, against a Liverpool team that has virtually been unstoppable in recent months.

The last time Liverpool were in Madrid, they were beating Trippier's then-Tottenham side in the Champions League final, as both have come a long way since that day.

Nonetheless, this was the message Trippier sent from his personal Instagram account, as he also stated that the fans were on 'another level':

The second leg encounter will take place next month at Anfield, and Trippier will no doubt be desperate to make it for that match, so he can help his team cause an upset.

Even though Diego Simeone's side have the advantage, they still won't be favourites going into the Anfield clash simply because of what Jurgen Klopp's side can produce in front of their own supporters.

If the Spanish side are to progress then they must produce the same defensively strong performance they put up last night because they are going to need every defensive quality they have.

The last time a Spanish side visited Merseyside for a knockout game, they saw the Reds overturn a three-goal deficit in on an incredible night of football.