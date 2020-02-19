Quick links

'I was afraid': Klopp names the Liverpool player he was scared for last night

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp reacts at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18,...
Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Atletico Madrid yesterday, with Sadio Mane taken off at half-time.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted in the Liverpool Echo that he was scared for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane against Atletico Madrid last night.

Mane was booked early on for a challenge on Sime Vrasjko, and Atleti appeared determined to put pressure on the referee to send him off after that.

Every time Mane went into a challenge there were strong appeals for a foul, as the Spanish side looked to reduce the numbers on Liverpool’s team.

And Klopp felt that he had to take Mane off at half-time, otherwise he was risking one of his star attackers getting sent off.

 

“I don't like it, but the plan was to get Sadio out the game with a second yellow game,” Klopp said.

“I was a little afraid the opponent went down even if Sadio had a deep breath. I didn't want that situation, that's why I took him off.”

Klopp’s decision to take Mane off may have hurt Liverpool in an attacking sense last night.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid,...

The Reds never truly got going in the Spanish capital, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Mane was replaced by Divock Origi, but the Belgian didn’t manage to carry much of a threat after being brought on.

Liverpool now go into the second-leg at Anfield knowing that they must stage another comeback in the tie if they are to progress and have a chance at defending their title this season.

