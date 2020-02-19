Quick links

'I was about to leave': Reported Spurs target admits he came so close to January transfer

John Verrall
Olivier Giroud of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Watford FC at Stamford Bridge on May 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur were said to be very interested in signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground on January 10, 2020 in Cobham, United Kingdom.

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Olivier Giroud has told the Daily Mail that he was ‘about to leave’ Chelsea in January.

Spurs were heavily linked with Giroud in January, with the Telegraph still suggesting that the French striker could be on their radar in the summer.

The Chelsea front-man has suffered from a lack of game time at Stamford Bridge so far this season.

With Tottenham lacking striking options, it was thought that Jose Mourinho’s side were keen to snap up the target-man.

 

And it seems that Giroud came very close to leaving Chelsea last month.

“I was about to leave,” Giroud said.

“From mid-December until the end of January, I found myself between two camps.

"My personal goal now, is to play as much as possible because I want to take part in the next European Championship with France."

Tottenham were far from the only interested club in Giroud last month, but his comments are very eye-catching.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge on February 12, 2018 in London, England.

Giroud actually came on for Chelsea earlier this week, during their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The striker did put the ball in the back of the net, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

If Spurs had managed to sign Giroud he could have been an important player for them now.

Tottenham are set to be without Heung-Min Son for the rest of the campaign, which leaves Jose Mourinho’s options up-front looking very limited.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

