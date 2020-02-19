'I think he's an exceptional footballer': Henderson would love Liverpool to sign £100m star

Jordan Henderson and Philippe Coutinho were team-mates at Liverpool once upon a time.

Jordan Henderson has admitted that he would welcome the idea of Phillipe Coutinho returning to Liverpool.

The Brazilian playmaker left the Reds to join Barcelona in a £142 million deal in the winter of 2018.

But it's been a difficult two years for the former Liverpool star, who has struggled at Camp Nou and last summer was loaned to Bayern Munich.

The Germans have the option to sign him permanently in what would be a £100 million deal [Bleacher Report], but there has also been speculation about a return to the Premier League.

And although Henderson admits that the decision is obviously out of his hands, the Liverpool captain concedes that he's an 'exceptional footballer' who he'd personally welcome back.

He said to Sport: "I think he is an exceptional footballer, he has everything, he has a great attitude and he loves football.

“So, of course, for me it would always be welcome, but it is not up to me. It is probably best to ask the manager that. The boys loved him, so if you ask any of them, I’m sure they’ll say they would love to have him back."

Henderson, who skippered the Anfield club to their sixth Champions League crown last summer, also added that he believes Coutinho's time on Merseyside has passed.

And a lot of Liverpool fans will agree with that assessment. After all, do they need him? Considering they reached two successive European Cup finals without him, losing one to Real Madrid, and boast a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League, the answer is a resounding 'no'.