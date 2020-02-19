Quick links

Liverpool

'I think he's an exceptional footballer': Henderson would love Liverpool to sign £100m star

Shane Callaghan
Barcelona's new Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho poses for a picture in Barcelona on January 7, 2018. - Coutinho is in Barcelona to tie up a 160-million-euro ($192 million) move from...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jordan Henderson and Philippe Coutinho were team-mates at Liverpool once upon a time.

Philippe Coutinho of Bayern Muenchen arrvies prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on February 09, 2020 in Munich, Germany.

Jordan Henderson has admitted that he would welcome the idea of Phillipe Coutinho returning to Liverpool.

The Brazilian playmaker left the Reds to join Barcelona in a £142 million deal in the winter of 2018.

But it's been a difficult two years for the former Liverpool star, who has struggled at Camp Nou and last summer was loaned to Bayern Munich.

The Germans have the option to sign him permanently in what would be a £100 million deal [Bleacher Report], but there has also been speculation about a return to the Premier League.

 

And although Henderson admits that the decision is obviously out of his hands, the Liverpool captain concedes that he's an 'exceptional footballer' who he'd personally welcome back.

He said to Sport: "I think he is an exceptional footballer, he has everything, he has a great attitude and he loves football.

“So, of course, for me it would always be welcome, but it is not up to me. It is probably best to ask the manager that. The boys loved him, so if you ask any of them, I’m sure they’ll say they would love to have him back."

Henderson, who skippered the Anfield club to their sixth Champions League crown last summer, also added that he believes Coutinho's time on Merseyside has passed.

And a lot of Liverpool fans will agree with that assessment. After all, do they need him? Considering they reached two successive European Cup finals without him, losing one to Real Madrid, and boast a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League, the answer is a resounding 'no'.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Philippe Coutinho of FC Bayern Muenchen gestures during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on February 9, 2020 in Munich,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch