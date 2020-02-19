'I have to speak to him': Ancelotti admits he's planning discussion with Everton player

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes could make his return to action at the weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti has told the Liverpool Echo that he is planning to discuss whether Andre Gomes is ready to start again for Everton with the player himself.

Gomes was expected to miss the rest of the season, when the Everton midfielder broke his ankle against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the Portuguese international has made a remarkable recovery, and now is on the verge of coming back to action.

Gomes played for an hour for Everton in a behind-closed-doors friendly in the week, and now could be ready to start against Arsenal on Sunday.

Ancelotti has seen enough to suggest that the 26-year-old is ready to return to Everton’s line-up, but he wants to get Gomes’s feelings about making a return before chucking him in.

“My personal opinion is he is ready to play," Ancelotti revealed.

“When a player has been out for a long period, I think it is better to start the game.

“He can prepare properly, [rather] than to put him on from the bench.

“But I have to speak to him and together we can find a solution.”

Gomes’s return to fitness for Everton is a huge boost to the Toffees.

The former Barcelona man is their most talented central midfielder, and he should offer them an increase in composure and skill in the centre of the pitch.

Everton have already made big improvements since Ancelotti took charge, and there are hopes that Gomes’s comeback will help them kick on even further.