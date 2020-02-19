Quick links

'Huge', 'About time': Some Rangers fans react to news coming out of Ibrox

John McGinley
A general view of the stadium during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019.
Rangers are on the hunt for a new kit manufacturer for next season at Ibrox and beyond.

Rangers have announced they are on the hunt for a new kit and retail partner for the 2020/21 campaign, via their official website, with the news sparking fans imagination about who it could be.

Hummel currently gear up Steven Gerrard's squad and create replica kits for fans to buy but it appears a new era is dawning at Ibrox.

With the club's 150th anniversary looming and the launch of a new online store looming, there's a chance for a new partner to explore a range of commercial opportunities, according to the club.

As quoted by the official website, Rangers’ Commercial and Marketing Director James Bisgrove said: "We’re delighted to announce that we shall be engaging with potential partners that can deliver an official Rangers kit supply and retail operation that mirrors the demand of the club’s global fan base."

 

It's a welcome announcement for some fans who have been left frustrated by years of problems surrounding the club's retail arm and the revenue it generates for the club.

While it's not clear what kind of cash this bring in to the club, clearly they are looking to improve their lot and find a partner that will capture the imagination of supporters.

For some fans, a big name would be welcome. Global brands such as Adidas and Nike have been mentioned on social media today.

General view outside the stadium during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and Feyenoord at Ibrox Stadium on September 19, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Others are simply hoping to see a bit of modernisation around the marketing and sale of retail items, feeling the potential of the club's fanbase is not currently being tapped into.

These supporters have taken to Twitter today to share their thoughts...

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

