How to watch Club Brugge v Manchester United: BT Sport TV channel and live stream options

The Europa League is back on our screens this week with Club Brugge v Manchester United match arguably the pick of the bunch.

The UEFA Europa League is back on our screens this week after the group stages of the competition concluded in December 2019.

When the competition does resume for the Round of 32, the team who made it through the Europa League group stages will be taking on the teams who dropped out of the Champions League group stages.

As a result, we'll get our first real idea of which teams are likely to progress deep into the latter stages of the European competition.

One team who dropped out of the Champions League this season is Belgian side Club Brugge (or Bruges if you prefer) and they'll be taking on mid-table Premier League side Manchester United.

HOW TO WATCH: F1 testing starts this week

Club Brugge v Manchester United

In the Belgian First Divison, Club Brugge are imitating Liverpool's Premier League run and have lost just once so far this season and currently sit nine points clear of their nearest rivals.

As a result, they will no doubt have dedicated plenty of their attention to the visit of Manchester United, a fearsome name in the world of football, currently sitting in 7th place in the Premier League.

Based on reputation alone, Manchester United would be expected to walk this encounter but it'll be fascinating to see if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side can put aside their erratic Premier League form and kick-start a Europa League cup run.

How to watch

Like all Champions League and Europa League matches here in the UK, Club Brugge v Manchester United is exclusive to BT Sport and is being shown on BT Sport 2 from 5:15pm with the match itself kicking off at 5:55pm

To watch you'll either need a subscription to BT Sport through the likes of Sky, Virgin or BT TV or you can stream online by purchasing a BT Sport Monthly Pass which gets you access to the BT Sport app.

Monthly passes are available from BT for £25 per month and allow you to stream BT Sport via Samsung smart TVs, mobile, PC as well as games consoles such as Xbox One and PS4.

More Europa League on BT Sport

While Club Brugge v Manchester United is arguably the headline match from this week's Europa League fixtures, there are a host of other matches to watch on BT Sport on Thursday, February 20th.

All times shown are kick-off times, build-up programmes expected to start earlier.

Thursday, February 20th

Club Brugge v Manchester United | BT Sport 2 - k.o: 5:55pm

Copenhagen v Celtic | BT Sport 3 - 5:55pm

Olympiacos v Arsenal | BT Sport 2 - 8:00pm

Rangers v Braga | BT Sport 3 - 8:00pm

Wolves v Espanyol | BT Sport ESPN - 8:00pm