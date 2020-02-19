A guide for how to change your Fortnite name on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile before the launch of Season 2 for Chapter 2.

Season 2 for Fortnite Chapter 2 is set to commence very soon. There's been lots of Season 2 teasers to edge the Battle Royale community, but these impatient players will be able to play the new season starting tomorrow. And, if you'd like to change your Fortnite name before then, here you'll discover how to do just that for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile.

As already mentioned, there's been a lot of teasers for Season 2 of Fortnite. The latest seems to hint that bombs will be a major element, whereas all of them stress that gold is a key theme - this has resulted in suggestions that there'll be gold materials.

However, away from what Season 2 will involve, below you'll find a guide for how to change your Fortnite name on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile.

How to change your Fortnite name on PC and mobile

You must come up with a new Epic Games display name to change your Fortnite name on PC and mobile.

So, to change your Fortnite name on PC and mobile, you must first proceed to the Epic Games website and log into your account.

Once you've done that, you must then visit your Account's Info page. Here you will find a box labelled Display Name.

Simply delete the name that already exists and type in the new name you wish to have in Fortnite.

Don't forget to click Save Changes at the bottom of the page.

Know in advance that you can only change your Epic Games display name once every two weeks. This means you'll want to think long and hard before branding yourself S3XG0D69LOL for when Season 2 starts.

How to change your Fortnite name on PS4

You will need to change your PSN username to change your Fortnite name on PS4.

The bad news is that you won't be able to change your Fortnite name on PS4 for free if you have already changed your PSN username in the past.

Provided you're eligible for a free change or don't care about spending some money, just follow the below steps to receive a new online ID:

· Go to Settings

· Select Account Management

· Proceed to Account Information, Profile, and then Online ID

· Enter your desired PSN names until one is available

· Follow the onscreen prompts to complete the change

Achieving all of the above steps will result you in getting a new PSN name for all games including Fortnite.

How to change your Fortnite name on Xbox One

You must get a different gamertag to change your Fortnite name on Xbox One.

Unfortunately, similar to PS4 players, Xbox One loyalists may need to spend a bit of money to change their Fortnite name on Microsoft's console.

With that understood, simply follow the below steps if you wish to receive a different gamertag:

· Press the Xbox button

· Select My Profile and Customise Profile

· Type your own gamertag or choose one of the suggested underneath Choose Your New Gamertag

· Confirm your changes

And that's all there is to changing your Fortnite name on Xbox One.