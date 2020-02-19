Hollyoaks: Who are Helen and Gordon Cunningham? Episode tribute explained!

Tuesday's episode (February 18th) of Hollyoaks paid a special tribute to Helen and Gordon Cunningham. So let's see who they were and why the Channel 4 soap mentioned them.

Tuesday's first-look episode of Hollyoaks on E4 referred to late Helen and Gordon Cunningham.

Tom Cunningham paid an emotional tribute to his late parents Helen and Gordon, years after the characters were killed off in the Channel 4 soap.

So why has the show decided to bring them up in last night's episode?

NETFLIX: The ending of Crash Landing on You explained

Who were Helen and Gordon Cunningham?

Helen and Gordon were one of the soap's original characters. Helen actress Kathryn George appeared on the show back in 1997, while actor Bernard Latham made his first appearance as Gordon in 1995.

Prior to his relationship with Helen, Gordon had four children with former life Angela - Max, Dawn, Cindy, Jude.

Helen was married to an abusive husband Dennis Richardson before meeting Gordon.

How did Helen and Gordon die in Hollyoaks?

Helen and Gordon were written out of the Channel 4 soap following a tragic car crash in 2004. Helen died in the accident, while Gordon passed away after having a heart attack as a consequence of the crash.

The characters were killed off 16 years ago, but it wasn't until a few years ago when Hollyoaks explained how the accident had happened.

It was in 2018 when the soap revealed that the crash was caused by Cindy's (Gordon's daughter) lodger Milo Entwistle (Nathan Morris).

RECAP: Why was Kevin Webster in prison? Coronation Street recap!

Hollyoaks tribute to Helen and Gordon explained

In Tuesday's episode, Tom and Cindy referred to their late parents when they opened their sustainable Cunningham bazaar.

As the whole village of Hollyoaks gathered for the grand opening, Tom shared an emotional message about Helen and Gordon.

"We dedicate this market to our mum and dad, Helen and Gordon Cunningham, who died 16 years ago, this week," he said.

"You made this village my home. You made it special. I could have gone off to university, or travelled the world. But there's just no place like home."