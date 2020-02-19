Quick links

'Happy': New Wolves player pictured wearing Old Gold for the first time

Wolves fans cheer their team on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on November 3, 2018 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.
Wolverhampton Wanderers brought another exciting youngster to the Premier League in January, snapping up Den Bosch defender Justin Hubner.

A general view of Molineux before the Capital One Cup First Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newport County at Molineux on August 11, 2015 in Wolverhampton, England.

Highly-rated Dutchman Justin Hubner has been officially unveiled as a Wolverhampton Wanderers player with the new signing donning Old Gold for the first time on his official Instagram page.

It’s a good look, right Wolves fans?

With Daniel Podence the only new face added to Nuno Espirito Santo’s first team squad last month, it is tempting to write off the January transfer window as a bit of a non-event at Molineux. But, behind the scenes, one of Europe’s most ambitious clubs were working tirelessly to ensure it’s not just the present that is tinged with gold.

 

Before the transfer deadline three weeks ago, Wolves managed to tie up deals for a PSV starlet, a midfielder with over 20 Ligue 1 games under his belt, an established Football League starlet who netted a wondergoal at Old Trafford, and not to mention a four-time Ecuador international.

Hubner, however, could be the best of the lot.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo gives the thumbs-up as he celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on April 2,...

The classy centre-half was tipped for big things at Den Bosch and the Eerste Divisie outfit were dismayed to lose their superstar-in-waiting in the winter.

"We cannot compete with clubs such as Wolverhampton," the second-tier club's technical director Bert Ruijsch lamented, speaking to Voetbal International. “It is a shame to see such a talent leave, but on the other hand it is also a compliment for FC Den Bosch's youth academy.”

Now, just a day before Wolves take on Espanyol in the Europa League knockout rounds, Hubner is showing off his new colours at last.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Happy to sign for this amazing club #wolves

A post shared by Justin Hubner (@justinhubner5) on

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

