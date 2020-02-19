Quick links

Liverpool

UEFA Champions League

Guillem Balague delivers Liverpool claim on Twitter

Guillem Balague presents pitch side before the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2017 in London, United...
Liverpool lost against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last night.

Renan Lodi and Trent Alexander-Arnold during UEFA Champions League match between Atletico de Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid, Spain .

Guillem Balague has written on Twitter that he believes Liverpool will beat Atletico Madrid at Anfield en route to reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Reds suffered only their third defeat of the season in all competitions by losing 1-0 away to the Spanish side last night.

Saul Niguez's goal after four minutes was enough to give Liverpool, the reigning champions, a bit of a challenge for the second leg on Merseyside in two weeks.

Jurgen Klopp's side tried and failed to break down a stubborn Atleti defence in the Spanish capital last night.

 

But this is a team who lost 3-0 at Barcelona last season and still went through to the final of the Champions League, eventually beating Spurs 2-0 in the final.

And Spanish football expert Balague has claimed that Klopp's boys will still advance into the last eight of the competition, providing they find 'more avenues' of tactical advantage.

It's difficult to disagree with Balague. Atletico were underdogs when the draw was made and they're still underdogs, despite the advantage of bringing a one-goal lead to England.

No team in Europe will envy Diego Simeone's side for what lies ahead - a very tough and very long 90 minutes at Anfield which, as Barcelona can testify to, can be a game-changer.

Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool looks on during the UEFA Champions League football match, round 16, played between Atletico de Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano stadium on...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

