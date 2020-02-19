Guillem Balague delivers Liverpool claim on Twitter

Liverpool lost against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last night.

Guillem Balague has written on Twitter that he believes Liverpool will beat Atletico Madrid at Anfield en route to reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Reds suffered only their third defeat of the season in all competitions by losing 1-0 away to the Spanish side last night.

Saul Niguez's goal after four minutes was enough to give Liverpool, the reigning champions, a bit of a challenge for the second leg on Merseyside in two weeks.

Jurgen Klopp's side tried and failed to break down a stubborn Atleti defence in the Spanish capital last night.

But this is a team who lost 3-0 at Barcelona last season and still went through to the final of the Champions League, eventually beating Spurs 2-0 in the final.

And Spanish football expert Balague has claimed that Klopp's boys will still advance into the last eight of the competition, providing they find 'more avenues' of tactical advantage.

I feel @lfc will turn it around in Anfield (me again not trusting Aleti ) but will have to find more avenues to beat this compact rival in their best match of the season — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) February 18, 2020

It's difficult to disagree with Balague. Atletico were underdogs when the draw was made and they're still underdogs, despite the advantage of bringing a one-goal lead to England.

No team in Europe will envy Diego Simeone's side for what lies ahead - a very tough and very long 90 minutes at Anfield which, as Barcelona can testify to, can be a game-changer.