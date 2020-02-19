'Get him that contract' - Some Arsenal fans want to avoid 'another Serge Gnabry situation'

These Arsenal fans are keen to get Bukayo Saka tied down with a new contract.

Despite being just 18 years old, Bukayo Saka has played an impressive amount of matches for Arsenal so far this season.

According to Sky Sports, due to Saka's contract expiring next summer talks around his contract have started, but he is leaving talks to extend his stay at the Gunners to his representatives.

In his last three outings in all competitions, the 18-year-old has scored once and assisted twice for Mikel Arteta's side.

Saka is also a very versatile young player, playing in defensive and attacking positions along the left-hand side of Arsenal's lineup.

Although he's started the majority of his matches in the left-back position with seven outings in that spot, the 18-year-old has also had five outings in the left side of the Gunners midfield.

Former Arsenal youngster Serge Gnabry was sold to Werder Bremen for just £4.50m and was later moved on by them to his current club Bayern Munich for a tiny fee of £7.20m.

However, after scoring nine goals in 20 outings for the Bundesliga giants this season, the 24-year-old's Transfermarkt value is now set at £72m - but this isn't a transfer fee.

However, you would imagine in today's market, that a talented young winger like Gnabry wouldn't be too far off that valuation, which will likely make tying down Saka even more important.

That's something these Gooners are keen to get done and they are also wanting to avoid another situation like Gnabry's.

