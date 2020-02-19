Gerrard hints £2m man could start for Rangers tomorrow after Tuesday's training session

Rangers will take on Braga at Ibrox on Thursday night.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told the club's official Twitter account that Borna Barisic has a chance to start against Braga.

The Gers are back in action on Thursday night, with their Europa League campaign resuming – possibly at a bad time for Gerrard's men.

Rangers haven't been too impressive in 2020, dropping points away at Hearts and Kilmarnock whilst looking a little unconvincing in wins over Hibernian and Livingston.

On Thursday, it's Portuguese side Braga standing in Rangers' way, and boss Gerrard will be desperate to progress to the last 16 of the competition.

He faces a Braga side who have dropped just two points in the last five league games, and they even won 1-0 away at Benfica over the weekend.

It promises to be a tough task for Rangers, but Gerrard may have a boost tomorrow night, as left back Borna Barisic looks set to return from injury.

The £2m Croatian ace missed the games against Kilmarnock and Livingston through injury, but now has a real chance to start against Braga.

Gerrard admitted that Barisic played in the majority of Tuesday's training session, so is now available to be picked from the start against Braga - which, given the lack of other quality options, seems likely.

SG: Squad is looking good, Borna played the majority of yesterday's session so is available for selection. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 19, 2020