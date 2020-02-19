The Split star Frances Barber's age and previous roles - does she have a husband?

Let's get better acquainted with The Split star Frances Barber

The Split fans were over the moon to see Frances Barber pop up in the new crop of episodes.

So, how are you enjoying season 2?

This BBC legal drama is arguably better than ever! Written and Created by Abi Morgan, The Split first landed on screens back in April 2018 and quickly demanded attention from TV lovers.

After a high degree of praise from both critics and casual audiences, anticipation soon set in for another batch of episodes. As expected, they got to work on another season, rallying up Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Fiona Button, Annabel Scholey, Barry Atsma and more to bring us back into the world of Noble & Hale.

The first episode arrived on Tuesday, February 11th 2020, kickstarting another six episodes. It's been great so far, with exciting newcomers like Ben Bailey Smith, Donna Air and Damien Molony joining the mix. However, there have been far more guest stars than that...

Frances Barber in The Split

Frances Barber stars in The Split season 2 as Misty.

Her character is preparing to divorce her husband Jack (played by David Coburn). It all began with an affair, but married life has proven to be a little more straining than once thought. He is a novelist, but she's becoming increasingly concerned that one of his latest character creations bears an intriguing resemblance to her.

The 61-year-old English actress does a great job bringing depth to the role, which won't surprise admirers considering her extensive wealth of experiece both on stage and screen. Her recent performance as Billie Trix in stage production Musik has earned considerable praise.

Let's take a moment to consider her terrific range of work before The Split.

Frances Barber of The Split: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in a 1978 short called Wings of Ash: A Dramatization of the Life of Antonin Artaud.

Her next role came in the 1982 film The Missionary (she played Mission Girl). Of course, there would be plenty more films where that came from and she's since had roles in such notable efforts as An Ideal Husband (Mrs. Cheveley), Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool (Joy), Mr. Holmes (Matinee 'Madame Schirmer'), Goal! The Dream Begins (Carol Harmison) and its sequel.

As for TV, there are also plenty of highlights, including Psychobitches (various), Silk (Caroline Warwick), The Spa (Ginny), Bad Education (Alfie's Mum), Doctor Who (Eye Patch Lady/Madame Kovarian), Friday Night Dinner (Sheila Bloom), The Street (Lizzie Gargan), Funland (Connie Woolf) and more.

With decades of exceptional experience, The Split is lucky to have her!

Frances Barber: Does she have a husband?

No, Frances Barber doesn't have a husband.

However, WhosDatedWho highlights that she's had relationships with actor Neil Pearson and acclaimed filmmaker Danny Boyle in the past.

If you're a fan, you can follow Frances Barber on Instagram. She can be found over at @francesbarber; she currently has 625 followers, which is pretty impressive when you take into account she only has one post.

That's right... there's only one snap dating back to 2017, so the likelihood of her suddenly taking up posting again seems pretty slim. Then again, you never know! Not to worry though, because she posts regularly on Twitter at @francesbarber13.

