Fabio Capello claims two Liverpool players were nowhere near as good as usual last night

Fabio Capello during the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side were beaten 1-0 by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League yesterday.

Fabio Capello has told Tutto Mercato Web that Liverpool duo Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were nowhere near as effective as they usually are against Atletico Madrid last night.

Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Atleti in the Champions League yesterday, with Jurgen Klopp’s side suffering a rare defeat.

Robertson and Alexander-Arnold are usually so dangerous from wide areas, as they both possess devilish deliveries.

However, despite being afforded plenty of space last night, the Liverpool duo were unable to find the killer pass.

 

And former England boss Capello felt that Liverpool’s crosses were not effective.

“Robertson and Alexander-Arnold were not able to show themselves as they usually do and their crosses were never successful,” the Italian manager said.

“Atletico is too strong on the high balls and when they have to defend in the area and has perfectly harnessed the Liverpool attack which has had only one clear chance with Salah.

“The purists will say that this is not football, but if you have a stronger opponent in front of you, you have to interpret the game in this way.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold (66) of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road, Norwich on Saturday 15th February 2020.

Atletico took the lead early on against Liverpool through Saul Niguez, and then put in a brilliantly organised defensive display to maintain their lead.

Alexander-Arnold put in 17 crosses during the contest, but only three found a Liverpool player, while Robertson made five attempts to put the ball in the box, but only one was met by a Red shirt.

Diego Simeone’s men will now take a lead to Anfield, but Liverpool will hope to be more of a potent attacking threat in front of their own supporters.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

