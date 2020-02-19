Everton scout responds when asked if Toffees will sign two Ancelotti favourites this summer

Everton have been linked with Napoli duo Allan and Hirving Lozano.

Everton scout Carlo Jacomuzzi has told CalcioNapoli24 that he isn't sure whether the club will sign Napoli duo Allan and Hirving Lozano – but thins Allan is a 'driving force'.

The Toffees were quiet in the January transfer window, making just the one signing as Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite arrived as one for the future.

Marcel Brands prefers to do his work during the summer transfer window, so maybe Everton will be a little more active come the end of the season.

Intriguingly, Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with moves to reunite with some of his former Napoli players, with two names coming up repeatedly.

Midfielder Allan has been linked on multiple occasions; Tuttomercatoweb claim that Ancelotti called the Brazilian in January about a potential reunion, with Gianluca Di Marzio backing up Everton's interest.

Meanwhile, Area Napoli noted earlier this month that Everton also like Napoli winger Hirving Lozano – a played Ancelotti signed at Napoli, and Brands signed at PSV Eindhoven.

Everton will likely be in the market for a midfielder and a winger this summer, so these two players make perfect sense – and scout Jacomuzzi has offered his view.

Jacomuzzi can't guarantee moves for either player, claiming the power is completely with Ancelotti and Brands, but he thinks Allan is a 'driving force' in the Napoli side, praising his 'great presence'.

Jacomuzzi believes Lozano needs time to understand Italian football rather than be flogged, but did praise him for the quality he showed during his time at PSV.

“Lozano and Allan at Everton? I don’t know, you have to ask the manager,” said Jacomuzzi. “It will be Ancelotti and the director to make the next market, we work to bring news about the players. I have nothing to teach these gentlemen, they know how to use the market.”

“Allan is a player of great presence an quality. Even in the group it seems to me he has always been a driving force. Lozano takes time like all things, give him time to understand Italian football and the habits of our country. Then he will demonstrate the qualities he has shown in Holland,” he added.