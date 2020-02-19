Edouard has a secret ambition at Celtic; shares training detail that transformed team

The Celtic forward is in a rich vein of form and credits the Dubai trip as turning point upfront.

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has set himself a goals target at the club this season but is keeping that number a secret, as his partnership with Leigh Griffiths continues to flourish, CelticFC.net report.

The Frenchman has been a stand-out in Scottish football all season but recently has taken his game to new heights, netting seven goals in his last seven matches for the club (FitbaStats).

Now playing regularly as part of an attacking two alongside Griffiths, Edouard appears to have new freedom in the opposition half, regularly driving at opponents and being as creative as he is clinical.

He credits the change to training introduced by Neil Lennon during the club's winter training break in Dubai, revealing that's when things started clicking with the Scotland international.

As quoted by CelticFC.net, he said: "I am happy with how many goals I have been scoring and I want to improve on that in each game. I have a target that I want to hit, but I keep that a secret.

"We worked together a little bit in Dubai in training. The manager wanted to see how it would work in a game, so we worked on it in Dubai. The first game we tried it was in the Scottish Cup against Partick Thistle and it worked well so we’ve continued to use it since then.

"It’s been good. In the past I’ve played up front alone or with a striking partner, it just depends on how the manager wants to play, but I’m really enjoying having another striker next to me to work with."

Unfortunately for Celtic, it's a partnership that won't be on display in Denmark this week, with Lennon telling reporters that Griffiths hasn't travelled with the squad due to injury (STV Sport).

It seems likely then that Edouard will revert to a lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation, unless the Celtic boss decides to get experimental and push a player like Mohamed Elyounoussi or James Forrest further forward.

Regardless, it's another opportunity for Edouard he's destined for the elite level in the game. Having scored two goals in the group stages of the competition, he'll be eager to add to his season tally against Copenhagen.

It'll all be in service of hitting the secret target he's set himself.