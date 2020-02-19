Meet Edmund Donovan: High Fidelity star brings the blonde

Edmund Donovan stars in the latest adaptation of High Fidelity.

High Fidelity is charming audiences everywhere, particularly Edmund Donovan fans.

Too much is never enough...

This is a phrase which arguably perfectly applies to Stephen Frears' 2000 movie High Fidelity. Based on Nick Hornby's 1995 beloved British novel of the same name, the film starred John Cusack in the lead role of Rob Gordon working in a record store alongside his two friends Barry and Dick, played by Jack Black and Todd Louiso respectively.

When we say too much is never enough, we mean that we could have watched endless footage of the three of them hanging out in the store, exhausting top five lists until the sun set and rose.

For those who would've jumped at the chance of a TV series, Hulu has answered their prayers with a ten-episode adaptation which dropped on Valentine's Day.

Edmund Donovan in High Fidelity

The series swaps out John Cusack for Zoë Kravitz (Mad Max: Fury Road) as Championship Vinyl owner Rob.

Again, we get to spend time with her pals talking music and what not while navigating the top five heartbreaks. It's good to see they didn't deviate from the story too much, but obviously, we have a bunch of great new talents aboard the cast.

One of these individuals is Edmund Donovan, who plays the character of Blake.

He starred in a number of episodes throughout the series and has received a fair amount of praise on social media. We hope to see him in more soon, but before that, let's consider what else he's already been in.

Edmund Donovan: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Edmund Donovan first appeared on screens in a 2010 short called Here Today (he played John).

It may have been the first but it certainly wasn't the last, as he went on to appear in such other shorts as 2014's Lyra (Ted), No Comment from the Peanut Gallery (Dave) and Irene.

High Fidelity isn't his first experience in TV though. He actually played the role of Roger in a 2014 episode of hit series Orange Is the New Black and has also been in Unforgettable (Derrick Hibbert), Blue Bloods (Evan Walker), The Blacklist (Tobias Carlyle), Hightown (Kizzle) and Betty.

His film work, on the other hand, includes the indie LGBT drama Akron (Christopher) and 2015 horror The Inhabitants.

He's also set to play Jeff Jeckle in the forthcoming 2020 horror-comedy The Vizitant, which will tell the curious tale of a politician who is offered mysterious power by an unexplained entity.

Edmund Donovan (L) and Sam Hunter attend Build Series to discuss the play "Greater Clements" at Build Studio on January 07, 2020 in New York City.

Follow Edmund Donovan on Instagram

If you'd like to keep up to date with Edmund, it's definitely worth following his Instagram.

You can find him over at @edmunddonovan; he currently has just over 4,700 followers.

There are a bunch of cool snaps to scroll through and some great High Fidelity-related ones too. In one post featuring a still from the show, he writes: "I am blonde. In @highfidelityonhulu I am very blonde."

You said it!

