'Don't forget': Copenhagen star issues 'intimidating' warning to Celtic

Celtic are on their travels this week in European action.

Copenhagen star Pierre Bengtsson has warned Neil Lennon and his Celtic team about the 'intimidating' atmosphere awaiting them in Denmark this week, The Herald reports.

The Scottish league leaders travel to the Parken Stadium this week for a massive Round of 32 Europa League clash, hoping to bring a positive result back for a second leg at Celtic Park the following week.

After taking care of Lazio, Rennes and Cluj in the group stages, Lennon's team will be confident of progression and Bengtsson thinks that the Glasgow side are in fact favourites to progress.

Nonetheless, he's warned the visiting team that the atmosphere in Denmark will be noisy and intimidating, promising that they'll be going all out to make it a memorable night for those fans.

As quoted by The Herald, he said: "We know what Celtic Park will be like, but we have sold out the Parken Stadium for the first leg too and don't forget that our fans can make a lot of noise too and create an intimidating atmosphere. We want to give our fans a night to remember.

"Our fans have big expectations when we play at home in a European game because we have a strong and proud history of big results at the Parken in Europe against big teams. Certainly, we are strong at home and our fans will expect us to put on a big performance against Celtic."

Copenhagen only have a small number of tickets available for tomorrow's encounter and expect the stadium to be sold-out (Club website).

With thousands of Celtic fans making the journey, it should be quite the occasion in one of Scandinavia's iconic arenas.

The Danish side have played just one competitive match since December, so there could be an opportunity for Lennon's team to catch them a little cold, regardless of the fiery atmosphere.

For Odsonne Edouard and company it'll be about blocking all that out and focusing on their own game. If the Hoops are to get a result they have to play with no fear and with plenty of aggression from the first whistle.

Scoring plenty of goals and with a vast array of attacking talent, they have a great chance of securing an away goal that helps them take a step towards the last 16.