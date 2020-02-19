'Top team; good coach': Reported Tottenham target is an admirer of Spurs

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will host Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the Champions League tomorrow and Timo Werner will be key.

Timo Werner has labelled Tottenham Hotspur a ‘top team’ ahead of RB Leipzig’s Champions League round-of-16 clash with Jose Mourinho’s side on Wednesday, speaking to the Bundesliga club’s official website.

The presence of a jet-heeled goal-machine in Julian Nagelsmann's attack promises to add another subplot to an already enthralling European bout.

As reported by BILD, via Fussball Transfers, Tottenham are one of a number of clubs who would love to snap up Werner on the back of his remarkable season in his native Germany. In all competitions, the former Stuttgart record-breaker has produced 25 goals and 10 assists in 31 games, catapulting Leipzig into title contention.

Tomorrow’s Champions League meeting gives Werner the chance to impress his potential future employers, and the German international knows that Spurs are a side not short of talent.

"Tottenham is a top team with a very good coach,” he said.

"Of course we know that it will be a great game at Tottenham Stadium in front of a mega backdrop and we will face a team that will be very difficult against us.”

Werner’s explosive pace and ruthless finishing will give a shaky Spurs backline plenty to worry about in North London, though it must be said that the Bundesliga superstar approaches one of the biggest games of his career in less-than-stellar form.

He hasn’t scored in his five games for Leipzig since the winter break, missing a glorious chance in the 0-0 draw with Bayern Munich as Mourinho watched on from the stands.