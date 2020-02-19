Quick links

Everton

Leicester City

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Everton, Leicester and Arsenal want £18m attacker with 20 goals and 11 assists

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 08, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Premier League clubs, Everton, Leicester City and Arsenal, are all interested in Gent star Jonathan David.

Gent's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between KAA Gent and RE Mouscron, Saturday 18 January 2020 in Gent, on day 22 of the 'Jupiler Pro League' Belgian...

Gent star Jonathan David had emerged as an £18 million target for Everton, Leicester City and Arsenal during an amazing campaign in the Belgian top flight, according to Jeunes Footeaux.

It suddenly feels like an exciting time for Canadian football. In Besiktas striker Cyle Larin, Bayern Munich sensation Alphonso Davies and Jupiler League top scorer David, the North American nation suddenly have plenty of attacking potential at their disposal.

And the latter, it seems, could be about to follow Davies to one of Europe’s major leagues.

 

Premier League trio Leicester, Everton and Arsenal are both keeping tabs on a Brooklyn-born 20-year-old whose statistics this season need to be seen to be believed. In all competitions, David has produced 20 goals and 11 assists from his favoured attacking midfield role.

The report adds that RB Leipzig, Roma and Lyon are also interested in a versatile forward who is valued at around £18 million (L’Equipe).

Gent's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between KAS Eupen and KAA Gent, Friday 14 February 2020 in Eupen, on day 26 of the 'Jupiler Pro League' Belgian soccer...

David, the reigning Canadian Footballer of the Year, has also found the net 11 times in 12 caps at international level.

A move to England will undoubtedly appeal for a man with the world at his feet, especially given that Brendan Rodgers and Mikel Arteta have a fine track record when it comes to blooding and improving exciting young talent.

Jonathan David of KAA Gent celebrates 1-1 during the Belgium Pro League match between Gent v Anderlecht at the Ghelamco Arena on February 7, 2020 in Gent Belgium

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch