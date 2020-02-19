Report: Everton, Leicester and Arsenal want £18m attacker with 20 goals and 11 assists

Three Premier League clubs, Everton, Leicester City and Arsenal, are all interested in Gent star Jonathan David.

Gent star Jonathan David had emerged as an £18 million target for Everton, Leicester City and Arsenal during an amazing campaign in the Belgian top flight, according to Jeunes Footeaux.

It suddenly feels like an exciting time for Canadian football. In Besiktas striker Cyle Larin, Bayern Munich sensation Alphonso Davies and Jupiler League top scorer David, the North American nation suddenly have plenty of attacking potential at their disposal.

And the latter, it seems, could be about to follow Davies to one of Europe’s major leagues.

Premier League trio Leicester, Everton and Arsenal are both keeping tabs on a Brooklyn-born 20-year-old whose statistics this season need to be seen to be believed. In all competitions, David has produced 20 goals and 11 assists from his favoured attacking midfield role.

The report adds that RB Leipzig, Roma and Lyon are also interested in a versatile forward who is valued at around £18 million (L’Equipe).

David, the reigning Canadian Footballer of the Year, has also found the net 11 times in 12 caps at international level.

A move to England will undoubtedly appeal for a man with the world at his feet, especially given that Brendan Rodgers and Mikel Arteta have a fine track record when it comes to blooding and improving exciting young talent.