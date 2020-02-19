Report: European club claim Burnley made a bid for their £25m star

Sean Dyche's Burnley will need to shatter their transfer record if they want to bring Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi to the Premier League.

Burnley made a bid to bring Vedat Muriqi to Turf Moor. At least, that is what a spokesperson from Fenerbahce has told Hurriyet today.

Many a Premier League team are apparently interested in a Kosovan international few outside of Turkey knew from Adam this time last year.

A summer switch from Caykur Rizespor to Fenerbahce has seen Muriqi catapulted into the mainstream, however.

A skilful and combative centre-forward who has been likened rather optimistically to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Muriqi has scored 13 goals for the Istanbul giants during an imperious breakthrough campaign.

According to Fenerbahce themselves, however, Burnley are the only club who have gone as far as making ‘an offer’ for the all-action 25-year-old, despite incessant speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

“It is true that some European clubs follow Vedat Muriqi, but there is no offer from Manchester United. We received an offer from the Premier; from Burnley. We said 'no’."

Standing at 6ft 4ins, Muriqi certainly boasts the height and the physical attributes to thrive for a Sean Dyche side. Burnley are at their best when swinging crosses into the box from out wide, with the likes of Dwight McNeil and Johan Berg Gudmundsson boasting the ability to put the ball on a sixpence from out on the flanks.

SEE ALSO: Everton lose exciting youngster as photo shows him joining Premier League rivals

Hurriyet adds that Fenerbahce would demand a minimum of £25 million for Muriqi, a fee that would require the Clarets to smash their transfer record by £10 million.