Quick links

Burnley

Premier League

Report: European club claim Burnley made a bid for their £25m star

Danny Owen
Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on September 10, 2017 in Burnley, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sean Dyche's Burnley will need to shatter their transfer record if they want to bring Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi to the Premier League.

Vedat Muriqi (L) and Max Kruse (R) of Fenerbahce celebrate after winning the Turkish Super Lig soccer match against Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.

Burnley made a bid to bring Vedat Muriqi to Turf Moor. At least, that is what a spokesperson from Fenerbahce has told Hurriyet today.

Many a Premier League team are apparently interested in a Kosovan international few outside of Turkey knew from Adam this time last year.

A summer switch from Caykur Rizespor to Fenerbahce has seen Muriqi catapulted into the mainstream, however.

A skilful and combative centre-forward who has been likened rather optimistically to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Muriqi has scored 13 goals for the Istanbul giants during an imperious breakthrough campaign.

 

According to Fenerbahce themselves, however, Burnley are the only club who have gone as far as making ‘an offer’ for the all-action 25-year-old, despite incessant speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

“It is true that some European clubs follow Vedat Muriqi, but there is no offer from Manchester United. We received an offer from the Premier; from Burnley. We said 'no’."

Vedat Muriqi of Fenerbahce celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig week 18 football match between Gaziantep FK and Fenerbahce at Gaziantep Stadium on January 18, 2020...

Standing at 6ft 4ins, Muriqi certainly boasts the height and the physical attributes to thrive for a Sean Dyche side. Burnley are at their best when swinging crosses into the box from out wide, with the likes of Dwight McNeil and Johan Berg Gudmundsson boasting the ability to put the ball on a sixpence from out on the flanks.

Hurriyet adds that Fenerbahce would demand a minimum of £25 million for Muriqi, a fee that would require the Clarets to smash their transfer record by £10 million.

Vedat Muriqi (L) of Fenerbahce in action against Bahadir Ozturk (R) of Antalyaspor during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Antalyaspor at the Ulker Stadium in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch