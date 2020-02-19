'Perfect move': International coach happy to see player leave West Ham on loan

Winston Reid's West Ham United career is over with the Premier League veteran moving to the MLS in America.

Former West Ham United defender Winston Reid has been backed to rebuild his career since moving to the MLS with Sporting Kansas City by New Zealand manager Danny Hay, speaking to TVNZ.

One of the Premier League’s most reliable centre-halves three or four years ago, the last few seasons have been nothing short of a personal nightmare for a long-serving Kiwi.

Reid had not made a single appearance in the English top flight since a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in April 2018, the day in which he suffered that fateful knee injury which proved to be his final appearance in a proud West Ham career.

The 31-year-old saw a proposed switch to MLS newcomers Nashville SC fall through recently but, a few days ago, finally boarded a flight across the Atlantic after agreeing terms with Sporting Kansas City.

Hay, who became the head coach of the New Zealand national team in August, is understandably desperate to see Reid handed a fresh start in America.

“I think this is the perfect move for Winston,” said the 44-year-old. “Just the fact that he has been out for so long, this is all about him getting time on the pitch. We just need minutes under his belt.”

“(The MLS) is a big league, it’s a legitimate league. It is a great avenue for the Kiwi player.”

Yet with that defensive disaster-class against Brighton still fresh in the mind, when Lukasz Fabianski, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop and Arthur Masuaku contriving to gift Brighton a point in scarcely-believable fashion, each and every West Ham supporter will be disappointed to see Reid head for the exit.