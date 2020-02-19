'Match-winner': Copenhagen coach sounds worried about facing one Celtic player

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic will face Stale Solbakken's Danes in the Europa League; can Odsonne Edouard make the difference for Neil Lennon again?

Odsonne Edouard is in the form of his life right now and Copenhagen manager Stale Solbakken is under no illusions about the threat posed by the Celtic talisman ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash, in quotes reported by the Daily Record.

With a fearsome Frenchman in their ranks, the Hoops have a realistic hope of reaching the latter stages of a continental competition for the first time in recent memory.

Edouard is capable of winning games on his own at times, the club’s £9 million record-signing having produced a remarkable 23 goals and 17 assists in all competitions in his first campaign under Neil Lennon.

And, ahead of Celtic’s round-of-32 trip to the Danish capital later this week, Solbakken has suggested that his back line will have to be at their diligent best to keep Edouard off the score sheet.

“Celtic are not a one-man team – but you’d always say Edouard is the main threat. He’s probably their best individual player and he’s also their biggest match-winner. But overall they’re dangerous,” said the former Wolves coach.

“They’ve found a rhythm now with the 3-5-2 system.

“They have a good mix in their side. They’re in a good place and have picked up real momentum. I’ve seen that.”

As Solbakken himself points out, a switch to a new formation since the winter break has revitalised a Celtic side who suffered a worrying, and deserved, home defeat to bitter rivals Rangers in December.

Leigh Griffiths has returned to the starting XI and his unselfish movement has succeeded in opening spaces aplenty for the most dangerous attacker in Scotland to wreak havoc.

Then again, with just one goal in four Europa League group-stage games so far this season, Edouard still has a point to prove on the continent.