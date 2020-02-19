'Good business': Alex Rae thinks Sunderland pulled off brilliant 2018 move

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland are now just three points off the top of League One with Chris Maguire in outstanding form.

Sunderland hero Alex Rae believes the Black Cats pulled off a coup when they brought Chris Maguire to Wearside, telling the Echo that he tried to sign the mercurial winger when he was a coach at Blackpool.

If Sunderland fans were fretting about the January departure of magic man Aiden McGeady, they needn’t have worried.

Maguire, who like the now-departed Irishman, can flip from the anonymous to the unstoppable in the blinking of an eye and has stepped up in style in the last few weeks, netting a thumping winner against promotion rivals Ipswich Town before producing two assists in a 3-0 thrashing of Rochdale.

Suddenly, a player who moved to the Stadium of Light on a free transfer from Bury looks like one of the most inspired bargain signings in Sunderland’s recent history – a point Rae was at pains to make.

“Maguire was a good piece of business,” said Rae, who spent five years wearing red and white stripes before spending a brief spell on the Blackpool coaching staff alongside Paul Ince in 2013.

“I remember him. He was at Sheffield Wednesday when I was doing a little bit of work with Blackpool, and I always fancied him.

“When he went to Sunderland, I thought he could do a job there.”

Glasgow-born Rae is thrilled to see a reliable core of British players help drive Sunderland’s recent rise, with Phil Parkinson’s side now just three points off top spot having dropped into mid-table obscurity not so long ago.

Maguire has 11 goals and ten assists in all competitions this season.