'Does everything well': Saido Berahino raves about reported £3.5m Leeds target

Marcelo Bielsa's Championship hopefuls Leeds United are reportedly planning to sign Besiktas's Zulte Waregam loanee Cyle Larin in the summer.

Reported £3.5 million Leeds United target Cyle Larin has received a timely backing from Zulte Waregam strike-partner Saido Berahino, in quotes reported by Het Nieuwsblad, with the Canadian international in the midst of a worrying goal-drought.

Much has been made this season of Leeds’ failure to put the ball in the back of the net. And, even in Saturday’s impressive 1-0 victory against Bristol City, Marcelo Bielsa’s side were forced to endure a nervy finish at Elland Road after wasting chance after chance to put the game to bed.

Fotospor suggests that the West Yorkshire giants could turn to Canada international Larin to solve their finishing woes. But, ironically enough, a man who scored goals for fun during his formative years in America with Orlando City is currently enduring a nine-game barren run.

There is more to Larin’s game than goals, however, as Zulte Waregam team-mate Berahino was at pains to point out.

“Cyle does everything well, because he creates chances. If he didn't create any more chances, he would really have to worry,” said the former West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City attacker.

“Cyle just has to keep working. Then he will be fine. Hopefully he will score again soon, because we need him.”

Larin is currently on loan at the Jupiler League outfit from Besiktas, having struggled to live up to expectations at one of Turkey’s biggest clubs.

The 24-year-old might have scored just nine times in 30 games in Belgium but a tally of ten assists proves that he is more than a mere penalty-box poacher. This is a centre-forward more akin to Patrick Bamford than Eddie Nketiah.

Interestingly, The Sun reports that Larin first emerged on Leeds' radar three years ago, while he was starring alongside Kaka in the MLS.