Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'Does everything well': Saido Berahino raves about reported £3.5m Leeds target

Danny Owen
Saido Berahino of Stoke City during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Everton at Bet365 Stadium on February 1, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa's Championship hopefuls Leeds United are reportedly planning to sign Besiktas's Zulte Waregam loanee Cyle Larin in the summer.

Essevee's Cyle Larin celebrates after scoring during a soccer game between SV Zulte Waregem vs Sporting Charleroi, Tuesday 17 December 2019 in Waregem, in the quarter-finals of the 'Croky...

Reported £3.5 million Leeds United target Cyle Larin has received a timely backing from Zulte Waregam strike-partner Saido Berahino, in quotes reported by Het Nieuwsblad, with the Canadian international in the midst of a worrying goal-drought.

Much has been made this season of Leeds’ failure to put the ball in the back of the net. And, even in Saturday’s impressive 1-0 victory against Bristol City, Marcelo Bielsa’s side were forced to endure a nervy finish at Elland Road after wasting chance after chance to put the game to bed.

 

Fotospor suggests that the West Yorkshire giants could turn to Canada international Larin to solve their finishing woes. But, ironically enough, a man who scored goals for fun during his formative years in America with Orlando City is currently enduring a nine-game barren run.

There is more to Larin’s game than goals, however, as Zulte Waregam team-mate Berahino was at pains to point out.

Cyle Larin defender of Zulte Waregem and Saido Berahino forward of Zulte Waregem and Ibrahima Seck midfielder of Zulte Waregem celebrates scoring a goal pictured during the Jupiler Pro...

“Cyle does everything well, because he creates chances. If he didn't create any more chances, he would really have to worry,” said the former West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City attacker.

“Cyle just has to keep working. Then he will be fine. Hopefully he will score again soon, because we need him.”

Larin is currently on loan at the Jupiler League outfit from Besiktas, having struggled to live up to expectations at one of Turkey’s biggest clubs.

The 24-year-old might have scored just nine times in 30 games in Belgium but a tally of ten assists proves that he is more than a mere penalty-box poacher. This is a centre-forward more akin to Patrick Bamford than Eddie Nketiah.

Interestingly, The Sun reports that Larin first emerged on Leeds' radar three years ago, while he was starring alongside Kaka in the MLS.

Cyle Larin defender of Zulte Waregem pictured during the Jupiler Pro League match between Zulte Waregem and KAA Gent on September 22, 2019 in Waregem, Belgium, 22

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch