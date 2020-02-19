'Always been a problem': Carragher fears Liverpool's big weakness has been exposed

Premier League leaders Liverpool suffered a rare loss against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the Champions League; can Jurgen Klopp turn things around.

Jamie Carragher felt Liverpool’s big weakness was exposed in their Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, telling ViaSport that a lack of cutting edge in central midfield cost Jurgen Klopp’s side dear.

Reds fans have contrasting feelings towards the Wanda Metropolitano. In June 2019, one of the most impressive stadiums in Europe was the scene of one of the Liverpool’s greatest nights.

Some eight months on, however, the Merseyside giants returned to Madrid and produced by far their worst performance in an otherwise outstanding campaign. Klopp’s winning machine malfunctioned as Atletico rolled back the years to show that there is life in the old dog yet.

Saul Niguez scored the opener after just four minutes, tapping in from a corner after Fabinho had deflected the ball into his path, and Liverpool never really looked likely to break down Diego Simeone’s famously diligent defence.

Though, as Carragher points out, a midfield three of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum were never likely to create something out of nothing against a team who love nothing more than spoiling the party.

"Liverpool didn’t get too frustrated but they couldn’t create anything, they don’t have real creativity, certainly in midfield. That’s always been a problem,” said the Anfield legend.

"It was a really frustrating night for Liverpool. We knew how Atletico would play, Jurgen Klopp knew. But the big thing you don’t want to do in games like this is concede the first goal – and so very early from a set-piece.

“Sometimes it happens, little bit of luck and it rebounds and they go 1-0 up.”

Liverpool have been imperious in front of their own supporters of late and they are unbeaten at Anfield in almost three years.

But Klopp may be tempted to shuffle his pack, perhaps introducing the speed and unpredictability of an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or a Naby Keita, in order to avoid a repeat of Tuesday’s no-show.