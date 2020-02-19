Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

44-year-old says he would love to manage Liverpool one day

Danny Owen
A general view as fans arrive outside of Anfield during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on January 14, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League champion-in-waiting Jurgen Klopp is under contract at Anfield until 2024 but could A-League hopeful Robbie Fowler replace him one day?

Robbie Fowler coach of the Roar looks on as his players warm up during the round one A-League match between Perth Glory and Brisbane Roar at HBF Park on October 13, 2019 in Perth,...

Anfield legend Robbie Fowler has set his sights on becoming a Premier League manager in the future with a dramatic return to Liverpool his top priority, while speaking to Sky Sports.

A once-prolific striker who was nicknamed ‘God’ during two spells in the famous red shirt, 44-year-old Fowler is now hoping to carve out a similarly impressive reputation in the dugout.

The Liverpool-born tactician is currently the head coach of A-League outfit Brisbane Roar, having started his managerial career in Thailand with Muangthong United.

Brisbane Roar are currently in mid-table and Fowler will have to achieve a lot more on the sidelines before he catches the eye of clubs in England’s top flight, despite his obvious enthusiasm.

 

"I want to manage in the Premier League and I want Tony [Grant] to come with me as part of my team in the Premier League. I don't think I can be any broader than that,” said the former Manchester City and Leeds forward.

"I'd settle for Liverpool first! But obviously I want Jurgen to stay there forever because he's brilliant."

As it stands, Klopp is set to stay at Anfield until 2024, having signed a new deal in December after transforming the fortunes of a club who, sooner rather than later, are set to bring a long-awaited end to their 30-year wait for a league title.

(L-R) Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler pose at the Park Hyatt Hotel on January 6, 2016 in Sydney, Australia.

But who knows, in four years Fowler might just have established himself as one of the most promising young coaches in the game.

As it stands, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard looks the clear favourite to eventually step into a Klopp-shaped hole.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch