44-year-old says he would love to manage Liverpool one day

Premier League champion-in-waiting Jurgen Klopp is under contract at Anfield until 2024 but could A-League hopeful Robbie Fowler replace him one day?

Anfield legend Robbie Fowler has set his sights on becoming a Premier League manager in the future with a dramatic return to Liverpool his top priority, while speaking to Sky Sports.

A once-prolific striker who was nicknamed ‘God’ during two spells in the famous red shirt, 44-year-old Fowler is now hoping to carve out a similarly impressive reputation in the dugout.

The Liverpool-born tactician is currently the head coach of A-League outfit Brisbane Roar, having started his managerial career in Thailand with Muangthong United.

Brisbane Roar are currently in mid-table and Fowler will have to achieve a lot more on the sidelines before he catches the eye of clubs in England’s top flight, despite his obvious enthusiasm.

"I want to manage in the Premier League and I want Tony [Grant] to come with me as part of my team in the Premier League. I don't think I can be any broader than that,” said the former Manchester City and Leeds forward.

"I'd settle for Liverpool first! But obviously I want Jurgen to stay there forever because he's brilliant."

As it stands, Klopp is set to stay at Anfield until 2024, having signed a new deal in December after transforming the fortunes of a club who, sooner rather than later, are set to bring a long-awaited end to their 30-year wait for a league title.

But who knows, in four years Fowler might just have established himself as one of the most promising young coaches in the game.

As it stands, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard looks the clear favourite to eventually step into a Klopp-shaped hole.