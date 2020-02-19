David Luiz responds to Unai Emery's criticism of Arsenal players

Emery said some stars could have given more during his reign.





Arsenal defender David Luiz has praised former Gunners manager Unai Emery.

As per the Daily Mail, the Brazilian responded to the fact that Emery had criticised some Arsenal players for their attitude with plenty of compliments.

He said: "Unai is a great coach, a great person. The things didn't work very well, especially the results and it's normal to try to find some answers with his vision. I don't judge nobody. I still have a lot of admiration for him.

"He was great, great guy, great coach. Football we need the results, if the results aren't coming everybody is going to try to find why and everybody has his vision. He has his vision and we have to accept that in a nice way and in a humble way."





Luiz has chosen to be classy about Emery and in truth there would be little to be gained from stoking the fire about the former Gunners boss.

Arsenal are moving on with Mikel Arteta and seemingly moving forward even if the wins on the pitch have not flowed too freely yet.

Luiz is a character who tends to look forwards with enthusiasm so it's little surprise to see him being magnanimous about the past when the future is looking brighter at Arsenal now.

It's not really the time for mud-slinging and Arsenal players now have no real need to care what Emery is saying about them.



