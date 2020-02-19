Who made Dave’s 2020 BRITs Awards Nike tracksuit? Can you buy one?

Of all the outfits worn at the Brit Awards, Dave's Nike tracksuit stands out in the best way.

There are many musicians recognised as fashion icons, and the way things are going, Dave is definitely set to join the top ranks.

When you're arguably the best dressed in the room and you've sculpted one of the most impressive rap albums of the last few years, there's no way you're not going to have audiences glued to the screen when you're on!

David Orobosa Omoregie had one hell of a 2019, starring in the popular TV series Top Boy and sharing his debut studio album - Psychodrama - with the world, boasting such hits as 'Location', 'Streatham' and 'Black'. It was hailed by numerous critics and music lovers as the album of the year, going on to win the 2019 Mercury Prize.

He's earned praise from such titans as Stormzy and Drake, but one gets the impression that Dave is only just getting started...

Dave scores big at Brit Awards

Dave took to the stage after winning Album of the Year at the 2020 Brit Awards recently, which to fans wasn't actually much of a surprise, just very deserved.

He was up against the likes of Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Michael Kiwanuka and Harry Styles, so it's not like there was easy competition.

Fans were delighted as he took to the stage, but also transfixed by the striking blue Nike tracksuit he was sporting. This is no ordinary tracksuit though - this one is damn special. So, who made it?

Dave: Nike tracksuit at Brit Awards

Clothsurgeon recently took to Instagram to post a picture of Dave wearing the tracksuit along with the caption: "NO DRAMA. @clothsurgeon @nike BESPOKE for @santandave... Made from Nike Dri Fit Training Pants."

So, that means the soon to be iconic outfit was custom made especially for the rapper by Clothsurgeon, so you won't be able to rock up to the Nike store and find one.

Their Instagram bio reads: "A Bespoke Streetwear Creator. London, England" and they have 48.2k followers. It's incredible work and we imagine they'll get some very similar requests in the near future.

They have also recently created outfits for the likes of Kano, as showcased in another post.

If you're interested in getting something just as stylish made, you know where to find them!

Twitter reactions to Dave's tracksuit

There's certainly a lot of love for their handiwork on social media, with many flocking to Twitter to talk about just how perfect the tracksuit was, as well as the moment he wore it to accept the award.

Accepting such a prestigious award in a tracksuit never felt so cool... check out a selection of tweets:

Dave in his nike tracksuit accepting his brit award ahahaha I love it — Lauren Byrne (@Laurenbyrne1994) February 18, 2020

dave just won a brit award for album of the year and picked it up in a tracksuit; south london is proud — Utkarsh (@upreti_utkarsh) February 18, 2020

Only Dave would rock up to the Brit awards in a tracksuit — Guy Moore (@_GuyMoore) February 18, 2020

That tracksuit @Santandave1 wore to the Brit Awards was so nice — GP (@GeorgiaJade10) February 18, 2020

Dave wearing a tracksuit at the Brit awards has made my night, chill vibez only — Olivia Jade Davies (@Oliviaa_Daviess) February 18, 2020

Dave bopping up there in his blue nike tracksuit and winning the biggest award is a treasure #Brits2020 #Dave — louie (@louie_gricee) February 18, 2020

