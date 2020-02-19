'Couldn't even get Stones': Some Everton fans react to transfer rumour regarding £18m ace

Lucas Digne has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

Everton supporters on Twitter have brushed off the thought of Lucas Digne leaving the club amid interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City.

90Min have claimed that Chelsea and Man City are interested in the Everton left-back this summer, and the two interested parties have been checking in on the former Barcelona man.

Despite Everton's struggles for large parts of the season, Digne has been one of their better players and his form has become stronger ever since Carlo Ancelotti walked through the Goodison Park doors.

The Frenchman provides a great balance of attack and defence on that left-hand side for the Toffees, and if they are to reach Europe in these coming seasons then they need to keep their best players.

Digne moved to Merseyside during the summer of 2018 when he made an £18 million switch from La Liga giants Barcelona, as reported by BBC Sport.

But Everton fans made it clear that Digne is not for sale and the interested parties can think twice of trying to secure his signature in the summer.

Both Chelsea and City could do with a left-sided player, with Frank Lampard not being a fan of Marcos Alonso and Benjamin Mendy not being able to cement a regular place in City's side.

Here is a selection of Everton fans reacting to the Digne reports:

Couldn’t even get John Stones when we was skint — Owen (@efcdoyley) February 17, 2020

Tell them both to do one — karl hughes (@121everton) February 15, 2020

He’s not moving to Chelsea. — Andrew Kirby (@AK4INSURANCE) February 17, 2020

With the window ajar, it really is important that the club push for a Champions League spot. pic.twitter.com/aQ8Jpi5Kee — Blue View (@BlueView1878) February 19, 2020