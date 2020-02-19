Is Cooking Mama Cookstar coming to PS4 as well as Nintendo Switch? Vegetarian recipes available!

Everything that's been shared about Cooking Mama Cookstar coming to PS4 as well as Nintendo Switch.

March is going to be a very busy month for gamers. On the Nintendo Switch there's Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX and Animal Crossing New Horizons, meanwhile PlayStation 4 gamers have Nioh 2 and Doom Eternal to anticipate. However, it appears that Cooking Mama Cookstar will also be releasing on Nintendo's console next month. Not only that, but it is rumoured to be coming to Sony's console, too.

Details concerning Cooking Mama Cookstar first appeared in 2019 with a listing on Amazon Germany suggesting that the game will include a vegetarian mode, 90+ recipes, and co-operative and competitive multiplayer modes for players of two.

It is now said to be coming to the Nintendo Switch in March, and below you'll find everything that suggests it is coming to PS4 also.

Will Cooking Mama Cookstar be on PS4?

Listings from Germany suggest that Cooking Mama Cookstar will be on PS4 as well as Nintendo Switch.

A leaked trailer states that the brand new Cooking Mama Cookstar game will be released for Nintendo Switch in March, but a release window hasn't been shared yet for PS4.

With that being said, it appears that the newest instalment will be arriving on Sony's console thanks to listings in Germany.

There's nothing to be found about the game on the ESRB ratings, but the USK (Germany's equivalent) has the game listed for both Nintendo Switch and PS4. In addition, Koch Media's shop also has the game listed for both platforms (via Game Revolution).

As well as the above listings, PushSquare reported back in August 2019 that the Australian Classification board had also regarded Cooking Mama Cookstar as multiplatform.

The Cooking Mama series is widely associated with Nintendo, but its arrival in the kitchens of Sony would be highly welcome as they're fun party games that are ridiculously charming.

However, nothing is official yet about the game coming out in March for the Nintendo Switch or at all on the PS4, so you shouldn't treat anything as gospel just yet.

Cooking Mama Cookstar vegetarian mode and recipes

Cooking Mama Cookstar is reported to be offering a vegetarian mode for the first time in the series' history.

Kotaku reported the following aspect of a press release back in August 2019:

“New to Cooking Mama will be a ‘Vegetarian Mode’ where players who do not wish to prepare meals with meat ingredients will be able to cook creative, alternate meatless recipes”, the release says.

“Players will be able to cook in both ‘Traditional Mode’ and ‘Vegetarian Mode’ and blend motion gestures from the Nintendo Switch with traditional controls for an immersive meal prep and cooking experience through each minigame played.”

A vegetarian mode will be welcomed by those of us who don't eat any meat, meanwhile those of who you do won't be missing out on anything as there will still be traditional recipes.