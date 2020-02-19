Quick links

'Continues to have problems': Ancelotti admits that Everton player hasn't trained this week

Carlo Ancelotti the head coach
Everton forward Theo Walcott is a doubt to face Arsenal in Carlo Ancelotti's side's next match.

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 08, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Carlo Ancelotti has told Everton’s official website that Theo Walcott could miss out on playing against his former club, Arsenal, at the weekend.

Everton are set to take on Arsenal on Sunday, but Walcott may miss the fixture.

The Toffees attacker has damaged his knee, and his not yet back in training.

But Bernard and Andre Gomes have returned to the fold, which is better news for Ancelotti.

 

“Bernard is training normally. Walcott continues to have problems with his knee, he’s not trained,” the Italian boss said.

“We hope in the next few days he can start to train and be available for the game against Arsenal. The others are all okay, no problem.”

If Walcott does make it back in time for Everton he could have a good chance of starting at the weekend.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Theo Walcott during the Everton training session ahead of the Merseyside Derby at USM Finch Farm on March 1, 2019 in Halewood, England.

The experienced attacker has been in good form in recent weeks, where he has claimed a goal and an assist in his last two outings.

If Everton can beat Arsenal they will put further distance between themselves and the Gunners, and raise hopes even further that they could push for a European spot.

Everton are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table, and they are two points ahead of Arsenal as things stand.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

