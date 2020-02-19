Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Confirmed Tottenham lineup: Lo Celso starts, Ndombele on the bench

Olly Dawes
General View of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...
Tottenham take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League this evening...

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Winks, Gedson; Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn; Lucas.

Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Gazzaniga, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Dier, Skipp, Ndombele, Lamela.

Tottenham are back in action tonight, hosting RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash - but they'll have to do it without both Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

Spurs' leading attacking duo are both out injured, but Jose Mourinho has still been able to field a strong lineup for tonight's game.

Hugo Lloris starts in goal, with a back four of Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies ahead of the Frenchman.

Harry Winks and Gedson Fernandes start in midfield, with Giovani Lo Celso seemingly asked to operate in from the right flank tonight following his return from injury.

Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn also start, supporting Lucas Moura in the final third as Tottenham attempt to progress without Son and Kane involved.

Tanguy Ndombele is on the bench, alongside Paulo Gazzaniga, Jan Vertonghen, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Oliver Skipp and Erik Lamela.

