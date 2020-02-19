Confirmed Man City v West Ham lineups: Moyes omits Pellegrini signing, big-money duo on bench

West Ham United take on Manchester City this evening.

Manchester City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Silva; Bernardo, Jesus, Aguero.

Mancheser City substitutes: Bravo, Stones, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Cancelo, Foden.

West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Snodgrass, Rice, Noble, Soucek, Masuaku; Antonio.

West Ham substitutes: Randolph, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Lanzini, Bowen, Anderson, Haller.

Manchester City start with Ederson between the sticks, and Aymeric Laporte starts in defence, joining Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi and Benjamin Mendy at the back.

Rodrigo, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva start in midfield, with Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus supporting Sergio Aguero in the Manchester City attack.

Riyad Mahrez is only on the bench, alongside Claudio Bravo, John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden.

West Ham United go with Lukasz Fabianski in goal, behind a back four of Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell.

Declan Rice, Mark Noble and Tomas Soucek appear to be the midfield three tonight, with David Moyes seemingly going with a 4-5-1.

That means Arthur Masuaku may be pushed forward as the left winger, with Robert Snodgrass on the right.

Michail Antonio leads the line tonight, meaning Sebastien Haller has to make do with a place on the bench.

He isn’t the only big-money star having to settle for being a substitute tonight, as Felipe Anderson is on the bench too.

New signing Jarrod Bowen is included on the bench, alongside Darren Randolph, Pablo Zabaleta, Fabian Balbuena and Manuel Lanzini - all of which means Pablo Fornals isn’t even in the squad.