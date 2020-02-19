Quick links

'Come on', 'We need you' - Some Spurs fans can't wait for 27-year-old to return

These Tottenham Hotspur supporters really want Erik Lamela to speed up his return after Heung-min Son's injury.

Erik Lamela has currently been sidelined with a thigh injury, but with Heung-min Son now also out injured for a lengthy period of time - these Tottenham Hotspur supporters are growing impatient with the Argentine.

Premier Injuries have given the 27-year-old a 50% chance of playing against RB Leipzig tonight in the Champions League.

The midfielder has only started once in the Champions League this season, with his other two appearances coming from off the bench.

 

Despite his lack of action in the European contest, Lamela's goal contributions have been very impressive with the 27-year-old getting one goal and two assists out of just 113 minutes of football.

Spurs will defiantly be without Son tonight, with the South Korean needing at least multiple weeks to fully recover from his injury.

However, right now might be one of the best times to be playing Leipzig, as the German side have only won twice in their last six matches in all competitions.

They will also be without a number of senior players. Tyler Adams is injured and definitely ruled out for the clash, whereas Dayot Upamecano is suspended (Football.London).

These Spurs supporters are desperate for Lamela to return to Jose Mourinho's side, which should hopefully ease the pain of losing Son. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

