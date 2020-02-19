Lost Tapes: Where are Cilla Black's children now?

Cilla Black started out as a singer in 1963, what she went on to become, she probably never expected. Today she's remembered as one of the 'greats' in showbusiness.

It's been five years since her death and now Cilla Black's family and friends take a look back at one of the UK's most memorable entertainers. The clips look back at Cilla as we've never seen her before.

Narrated by Sheridan Smith, Cilla: The Lost Tapes airs on ITV on Wednesday, February 19th 2020.

Cliff Richard, Paul O'Grady, Holly Willoughby, Rebecca Ferguson and many more celebrities watch back old tapes of Cilla living life to the fullest as a trailblazer of her time in the entertainment industry.

As well as having a successful career, Cilla also had a loving marriage and family life. So, where are Cilla Black's children now?

Who was Cilla Black's husband?

It looks like they were a match made in heaven as Cilla started out her career as a singer while her husband-to-be was a songwriter.

Cilla and Bobby Willis married in 1969 and the pair stayed together until Bobby's death in 1999 at the age of 57.

Speaking to The Liverpool Echo, Bobby and Cilla's son, Robert, said of his father: "He was with her at every recording, always just off-camera, in case she needed anything. He never left her side."

How many children did Cilla have?

Cilla and her husband, Bobby, had four children together.

They had three sons, Robert (born 1970), Ben (1974) and Jack (1980) as well as a daughter, Ellen (1975).

Ellen tragically passed away shortly after being born. Speaking on Piers Morgan's Life Stories in 2009, Cilla spoke of the guilt she felt after her daughter's death.

Cilla's children in 2020

By the looks of things, Cilla's sons have remained out of the spotlight.

Unlike their mother, Robert, Ben and Jack haven't carved out careers in entertainment.

Robert appeared on This Morning in February 2020 prior to The Lost Tapes airing on ITV to explain how the video footage was found.

He said of the tapes: "We just put them to one side and they ended up in my attic. I decided to get them developed and the footage had survived. There was lots of stuff that we’d never seen before."

Cilla Black (2L) poses with her sons (L to R) Ben Willis, Robert Willis and Jack Willis, at a private lunch to celebrate Cilla Black's upcoming BAFTA Special Award hosted by Villa Maria...

WATCH CILLA: THE LOST TAPES ON ITV AT 9 PM ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19TH 2020.