Chris Sutton criticises Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold after Atletico loss

BBC pundit Chris Sutton criticised the performances of Liverpool pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk after their 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid last night.

In the Daily Mail, Sutton praised Diego Simeone for the gameplan which knocked Liverpool off course and meant two of their top players weren't at their best.

He said: "It was fascinating to see Liverpool being challenged for once. I cannot remember a team showing Liverpool the same level of intensity as Atletico. They were ferocious with their defending, superbly organised, sharp and aggressive.

"Liverpool were slightly off it. Trent Alexander-Arnold was not at his best, Virgil van Dijk was sloppy. It’s a lesson for the Premier League. Liverpool earned the right last season in the competition, and they are going to have to do so again."





Falling behind so early was a nightmare start for Jurgen Klopp's side, against opponents who have been renowned for years over the quality of their defending, especially at home.

But the ferocity of the Atletico approach was something Liverpool struggled to come to terms with and they can have few complaints about the defeat.

Of course they've got every chance of turning the tie around at Anfield, when they will hope for improved performances from Alexander-Arnold and van Dijk, as well as others.

This Liverpool side is looking for a place in the Champions League final for the third straight season but last night showed that there is still learning for them to do.



