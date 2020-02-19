Chris Sutton backs Lucas Moura to ease Tottenham's striking woes

Sutton says the versatile Brazilian can step into the breach.





BBC pundit Chris Sutton has backed Lucas Moura to step up for Tottenham after Son Heung-min's injury deepened their striking worries.

Sutton told the Daily Mail that Lucas is by no means a bad replacement as Son faces a spell on the sidelines after elbow surgery.

He said: "Only the club’s doctors will know the true severity of the break, but I hope we will see Son again before the end of the season. In the meantime, Mourinho’s main striker is out, one of his back-ups is out, so now he will have to turn to another back-up.

"But what a man he has for the job. Lucas Moura scored an historic hat-trick in the Champions League semi-final victory against Ajax. As far as replacements go, he is hardly a bad one. We will see what Mourinho has planned for RB Leipzig, then Chelsea on Saturday."





Lucas, along with Son, stepped up towards the end of last season when Harry Kane was out injured and many Spurs fans felt he was unfortunate to be dropped for the Champions League final against Liverpool.

He wrote himself into Tottenham history with that hat trick against Ajax and with Europe's elite competition resuming, Jose Mourinho will hope Lucas can produce the heroics again.

A major difference is that Lucas doesn't have Fernando Llorente or Son to work off this time around and asking him to play as a lone striker is a big ask.

Of course he offers pace in behind, but his slight stature may mean that holding the ball up week in and week out proves a struggle.



