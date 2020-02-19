BRITs 2020: Paloma Faith's 'underrepresented' comments win support after bumper year for male nominees

Paloma Faith has sparked debate over equality at the BRIT Awards over a lack of female nominees.

The BRIT Awards are always a hugely glamorous affair as the best and brightest talents from the world of music gather in London to celebrate the last 12 months of new song and album releases.

And while there was obviously plenty of celebrating at last night's (February 18th) ceremony, there was a slight feeling of discontent among some sections of the audience.

This was brought to the fore on several occasions during the night but most prominently by serial BRIT Award nominee and two-time winner, Paloma Faith, as she and Kiefer Sutherland presented the award for International Male Solo Artist.

A HEAVY NIGHT? Greg James is MIA from Radio 1 after BRIT Awards

Paloma Faith takes a dig at the BRIT Award nominations

The nominations for the 2020 BRIT Awards came in for criticism when they were announced and that was a trend that continued on the night of the awards themselves with Jack Whitehall and Stormzy making comments during the ceremony.

However, the biggest reaction, certainly on social media, came from comments made by Paloma Faith as she came out to present the award for International Male Solo Artist.

Taking to the stage alongside actor Kiefer Sutherland, Paloma Faith introduced herself to the audience by saying: "We're here to announce a very, very underrepresented group, the men" just before the nominations were read out.

The comment, although brief, was a dig at the nominations for the 2020 BRIT Awards as in the mixed categories, male artists dominated.

The scale of the problem

While the BRIT Awards do have both male and female-only categories, the shared Best Song, Best Album, Rising Star and Best New Artist categories were dominated by male nominees with female artists taking up just four spots among the total 25 nominees.

And when women make up roughly 50% of the population, it's no doubt going to be contentious when just 16% of the BRIT Award nominees in shared categories are women.

Celeste (centre) was the only woman to win an award in any of the four shared categories

Fans react to Paloma Faith's comments

Paloma Faith's comments about the nominees have sparked no small amount of debate online with plenty praising her for calling out the elephant in the room.

One fan on Twitter commented: 'Loved Paloma Faith's little dig.'

While another added: "hello this is my brits night @Palomafaith adoration tweet because she is an angel, I love her so damn much as she deserves all the good in the world."

However, there were, of course, tens, if not hundreds of comments on social media that disagreed with Paloma Faith's view.

Some simply stated that the quality of female artists needs to improve if they are to receive more nominations, while others took a more unpleasant tone, which is striking considering the fact that only four days ago - at the time of writing - a well-known and much-loved celebrity died following abuse and harassment on social media and in the press.