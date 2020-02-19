Boyhood Celtic fan John McGinn aims Rangers dig to Alan Hutton on IG after his retirement

Boyhood Celtic fan John McGinn played alongside ex-Rangers defender Alan Hutton at Aston Villa.

Boyhood Celtic fan John McGinn has sent a message to his former Aston Villa teammate, Alan Hutton, on Instagram after he announced his retirement, but he couldn't resist sending the message without a cheeky dig at Rangers.

Following Hutton announcing on Wednesday that he is hanging up his boots for good, McGinn congratulated the defender on 'a great career from 2008 onwards', as the Villa midfielder was making clear reference to his Rangers days.

Hutton started his career at Rangers, and after six years at Ibrox, he went down south to make a name for himself in England's top-flight, with the likes of Tottenham, and most notably, Aston Villa.

This was the message boyhood Celtic fan McGinn sent to Hutton from his personal Instagram account after he announced his retirement:

View this post on Instagram What a guy.. what a career from 2008 onwards @hutton02 A post shared by John McGinn (@johnmcginn7) on Feb 19, 2020 at 5:06am PST

Both McGinn and Hutton helped Villa earn promotion to the Premier League last season when they played their part in the Midlands giants earning promotion via the play-offs.

Hutton was a regular during the first seven or months of the season, but then he became a back-up player. However, McGinn was a regular throughout and was one of the key reasons why the club went up, along with the popular right-back.

In a career that started at Rangers, Hutton ended his time as a professional footballer on a high, as he will now seemingly head into the world of TV punditry.

As for McGinn, he is coming back from an ankle injury, and with key relegation battles coming up for Villa and those crucial Euro play-off games for Scotland, the return of the former Hibernian man could be defining for both club and country in these coming months.