'Bloke's a joke': Some West Ham fans angered by what Moyes has told Sky Sports

Jarrod Bowen is still looking to make his West Ham United debut after moving from Hull City in January.

West Ham United fans have been left less than impressed by David Moyes’ comments on Jarrod Bowen to Sky Sports

Bowen was brought in by West Ham over the January transfer window, and there was great excitement about his arrival.

The young forward has been one of the standout players in the Championship over the season to date, but Moyes wants to be cautious before throwing him in to West Ham’s team.

 

He said: "I am also wary of putting the boys in too quickly. I have had lots of boys from the Championship in the past and I think it's important that you put them in at the right time, the right moments, and we will just take our time and see when it's right for Jarrod."

With the Hammers now in a relegation fight, there are plenty of West Ham fans who feel that Moyes doesn’t have the luxury of time though.

And West Ham supporters cannot understand why Moyes is so reluctant to throw Bowen in at the deep end.

Bowen scored 16 goals at Championship level for Hull City, so confidence should not be an issue.

If he is used tonight, he really will face a tough test on debut though.

West Ham are due to take on Manchester City, and only a much improved performance from Moyes’s side will see them collect a positive result.

