'Bloke's a joke': Some West Ham fans angered by what Moyes has told Sky Sports

Jarrod Bowen is still looking to make his West Ham United debut after moving from Hull City in January.

West Ham United fans have been left less than impressed by David Moyes’ comments on Jarrod Bowen to Sky Sports.

Bowen was brought in by West Ham over the January transfer window, and there was great excitement about his arrival.

The young forward has been one of the standout players in the Championship over the season to date, but Moyes wants to be cautious before throwing him in to West Ham’s team.

He said: "I am also wary of putting the boys in too quickly. I have had lots of boys from the Championship in the past and I think it's important that you put them in at the right time, the right moments, and we will just take our time and see when it's right for Jarrod."

With the Hammers now in a relegation fight, there are plenty of West Ham fans who feel that Moyes doesn’t have the luxury of time though.

And West Ham supporters cannot understand why Moyes is so reluctant to throw Bowen in at the deep end.

Just get him in the team for crying out loud. We need goals. Why don’t we find out if he’s got what it takes. I know we’ve got a tough run coming up but he needs time to gel with the team before the easier games come along. — Geoff williams (@Dferdog1) February 18, 2020

So we wait to the close of a transfer window to finally get someone who can put the ball in the net but what is Moyes suggesting- wait a few more games ! Did we sign him for the Championship like Hugill ? — mikejoyce (@hammersmikey) February 18, 2020

What’s the point of signing and not playing him when he is in good form, full of confidence and will want to prove himself?! — Jo Rose (@joseyjo79) February 18, 2020

Maybe give him his debut after we are relegated. Why buy him if he isn't ready to start games? — Paul Anderson (@PaulAndersonNE6) February 18, 2020

We're not in the position to wait and see, stick him straight in — Harry ⚒ (@HarryTheHammer_) February 18, 2020

Either we bought someone to play or we didn’t. If he’s good enough then play him. If he’s not good enough then why buy him? — Gary Haseltine⚒ (@gary_thecat) February 18, 2020

Blokes a joke , Bowen will be gagging to get going & show what he’s all about especially as it’s city — alan barrett ⚒ (@alanthehammer) February 18, 2020

Bowen scored 16 goals at Championship level for Hull City, so confidence should not be an issue.

If he is used tonight, he really will face a tough test on debut though.

West Ham are due to take on Manchester City, and only a much improved performance from Moyes’s side will see them collect a positive result.