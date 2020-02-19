Quick links

'Big loss': Some fans react as key man quits after five years to join Newcastle United

Aiden Cusick
General view of the Newcastle United sign during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on February 11, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...
Aiden Cusick
Newcastle United have finally found Neil Redfearn's permanent successor.

Newly appointed U23 Lead Player Development Coach Chris Hogg during his first interview at the Newcastle United Academy on February 19, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Some Ipswich Town supporters are bemoaning the loss of Chris Hogg to Newcastle United.

Newcastle appointed Hogg, who had been co-managing the Under-23s at Ipswich, as lead coach for the same age group on Wednesday.

The move sees the 34-year-old return to his native north east after nearly two decades away.

 

Born and raised in Yarm, North Yorkshire, Hogg started out in York City's youth ranks, before playing spells at Ipswich, Boston United, Hibernian, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Needham Market.

But after hanging up his boots in 2015, Hogg returned to Ipswich as a coach and helped to develop several young Tractor Boys talents such as Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden.

Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell celebrate his goal

Can he pick up where he left off, at Newcastle?

The following Ipswich fans wouldn't bet against it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hogg's arrival will see Ben Dawson revert to his role as head of coaching at Newcastle.

Dawson was placed in temporary charge of the Magpies' U23s after Neil Redfearn's brief spell in charge ended in October.

