'Big loss': Some fans react as key man quits after five years to join Newcastle United

Newcastle United have finally found Neil Redfearn's permanent successor.

Some Ipswich Town supporters are bemoaning the loss of Chris Hogg to Newcastle United.

Newcastle appointed Hogg, who had been co-managing the Under-23s at Ipswich, as lead coach for the same age group on Wednesday.

The move sees the 34-year-old return to his native north east after nearly two decades away.

Born and raised in Yarm, North Yorkshire, Hogg started out in York City's youth ranks, before playing spells at Ipswich, Boston United, Hibernian, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Needham Market.

But after hanging up his boots in 2015, Hogg returned to Ipswich as a coach and helped to develop several young Tractor Boys talents such as Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden.

Can he pick up where he left off, at Newcastle?

The following Ipswich fans wouldn't bet against it.

Good luck Chris - Town’s loss is very much Newcastle’s gain!!



I guess a return to the North East (not to mention Premier League club) would’ve been extremely tough to turn down - all the best :-) — Jeremy Leeburn (@JLeeburn) February 19, 2020

All the best to @Choggy04



What a smashing bloke and tremendous coach. Huge acquisition for Newcastle and a big loss for us. Will be missed for sure! #ITFC https://t.co/MVUW1mIFJ3 — Kieren Standley (@KStandleyMedia) February 19, 2020

@Choggy04 All the best for your move North Chris, sad to see you go, always a pleasure to see and to talk to you! Take Care mate — Andy Bayford (@andydbayford) February 14, 2020

@Choggy04 good luck in your new roll at @NUFC can’t believe @IpswichTown would let a quality coach leave just sums the club up. Hoggy was pleasure to know and thanks for looking after Ellis. Regards all the Murrells — nick murrell (@murrell1968) February 16, 2020

@Choggy04 good luck in the new role at @NUFC I’m sure you’ll help develop the North-East’s finest!! P.S - Can I grab all your old training gear, having the same initials must count for something?! Good luck #ITFC — CH (@ChrisHorne) February 19, 2020

The words ''rats'' and ''sinking ship'' spring to mind. — Dr. Earman (@Doctor_Earman) February 19, 2020

Watch Newcastle take our youngsters — Sore Feet for The Beat (@sore_for) February 19, 2020

Hogg's arrival will see Ben Dawson revert to his role as head of coaching at Newcastle.

Dawson was placed in temporary charge of the Magpies' U23s after Neil Redfearn's brief spell in charge ended in October.