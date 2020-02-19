Arsenal fans react to news about potential send-off for Santi Cazorla

The little magician could return for one final game with the Gunners in the summer.

Football.London reported yesterday that Arsenal will look at the possibility of bringing former midfielder Santi Cazorla back to the Emirates for a farewell in the summer.

Cazorla was a fan favourite at Arsenal during his six-year stay at the club. The Spaniard played 180 times for the Gunners and won two FA Cups but a terrible Achilles injury ruined what could have been a brilliant farewell for him.

The 35-year-old overcame all the odds and is now one of Villareal's most important players. Cazorla has spoken out about not having a proper farewell at the Emirates before (Sports Illustrated) but his wish could finally come true.

The report claims that Arsenal's Head of Football, Raul Sanllehi, has close ties with Cazorla's agent and both clubs will try to work out a deal which could see the midfielder return to the Emirates.

It will be difficult for the clubs to find a way for him to dawn the Arsenal shirt again.

However, the Gunners organise a pre-season tournament called the Emirates Cup before the start of every season and Villareal could find themselves on the guest list for this summer's edition.

The report caused some excitement on social media, with Arsenal fans seemingly delighted with the prospect of seeing their former midfielder back at the Emirates.

Here are a few of them:

According to some reports, Arsenal are trying to organise one final game involving Santi Cazorla at The Emirates so that he can get a proper send off. Tears in my eyes. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) February 18, 2020

Beautiful news, one of the best players i’ve ever seen wear our shirt — KB (@Karst_Bosma) February 18, 2020

Just get it done. No excuses. — Den (@LePhantomDennis) February 18, 2020

This must happen. — RachAFC⚪❤⭐⭐ (@AFCRach) February 18, 2020

If anyone deserves one last run out its Santi. Such a massive player for such a small person... — AFC Mac (@antmac_01) February 18, 2020

He deserves it. Please make it happen!!! — Didier M. Ch. (@didoschabw) February 18, 2020

Would be amazing to see him play again ❤️ — Usismama (@Usismamayo) February 18, 2020