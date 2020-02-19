Who is Anshul Chauhan? Taj Mahal 1989 star's Instagram and previous roles

The Taj Mahal 1989 ensemble features Anshul Chauhan and more great talents.

Taj Mahal 1989 fans are completely taken with Anshul Chauhan.

Netflix, keep the content coming...

The streaming service had a colossal 2019, delivering new seasons of old favourites and shows destined for the same respect. Already in 2020, we've seen new seasons of Sex Education, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and striking new arrivals from The Stranger to Locke & Key.

It doesn't stop there though, as the wonderful Taj Mahal 1989 has finally surfaced to get audiences feeling the love.

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and written by Pushpendra Nath Misra, this seven-part series whisks us back to the year 1989 and gets us acquainted with four couples navigating the trials and tribulations of romance and relationships. It's brilliantly done and gives the splendid cast so many moments to showcase their talents.

Anshul Chauhan in Taj Mahal 1989

One of the stars to make an impression is Anshul Chauhan, who plays the character of Rashmi in all seven episodes.

According to CelebrityBorn, she was born in Noida in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, although her age is currently unknown. She boasts a career on screen but has also worked in theatre and as a model.

The same source also highlights that her favourite performers are Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana and Salman Khan, which is good to know!

She's brilliant in the series and has helped it receive a great deal of praise on Twitter already. Check out a selection of tweets:

Please watch Taj Mahal 1989, it’s such a beautiful show. The dialogues, music, cinematography, acting.. Brb crying. — Kaurdashian (@kritii_kaur) February 18, 2020

Taj Mahal 1989 is so feel good wholesome — kranti jaari hai (@FoolAndPhool) February 18, 2020

Just finished watching Taj Mahal 1989. So beautiful. So real. So simple. Alfaaz nai hain. — Somebody (@Hipjaabi) February 19, 2020

Taj Mahal 1989 on @NetflixIndia is excellent! Retro with just enough bit of romance and humor, evenly spread. Binge watch!

4/5 — Gokul Nath (@ClanOfKine) February 18, 2020

Taj Mahal 1989 is such a pure beautiful love based web series. Loved it ❤️ — (@Bindiyeah) February 19, 2020

Anshul Chauhan: Movies & TV

So, where have we seen her before?

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in the 2017 movie Shubh Mangal Savdhan. In this romantic comedy from R.S. Prasanna, she plays the part of Ginni (Sugandha's friend).

A year later, she landed a significant role in the TV mini-series Soulmates, playing Anshul across ten episodes. In 2019, she would also go on to earn another TV role in Aafat (she played Ayesha Puru). The comedy-drama helped further cement her as a star, and it can be no coincidence that her next role would be that of Rashmi in Taj Mahal 1989.

It wasn't all TV work after her screen debut though, as she also tackled the role of Shamina Khan in the 2018 rom-com movie Zero alongside the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

We're also glad to see there's some stuff on the horizon too! Anshul stars in two shorts called True Love (Ira) and Vikalp (Ruchi).

Follow Anshul Chauhan on Instagram

If you're a fan and would like to keep up to date with her, you know what to do...

You can follow Anshul on Instagram over at @anshul14chauhan; she currently has 27.5k followers.

There are a bunch of great snaps to scroll through, from travel shots, stylish selfies and inspirational paragraphs. In one post, she confirms her role in a new series called Operation MBBS, writing: "Super excited for you all to watch our next web series Operation MBBS... This particular one was one of the best projects I have ever worked for, beautiful vibes, super chill crew! We had so much fun shooting for it, laughing and pranking..."

Be sure to check that one out. In the meantime, if you haven't finished it already, we hope you enjoy Taj Mahal 1989!

