Adrian sends message to Liverpool supporters after Atletico defeat

Liverpool have it all to do in the second half.

Liverpool return from Spain with a 1-0 defeat after a loss against Atletico Madrid.

But they should not be disconsolate, the players should have fire in their bellies to turn to result around at Anfield.

The Reds have been here before, and had a bigger loss against Barcelona to come back from in the Champions League semi finals last season.

Atletico are a different type of threat, and there should be no complacency that it simply will happen.

Nonetheless, Anfield is a force of nature on European knockout nights and it is hard to quantify how much of an advantage if gives the Reds.

Back up goalkeeper Adrian is already looking forward to it, sending a message to fans shortly after full-time.

Now more than ever ANFIELD IS WAITING #ADR13N pic.twitter.com/KMXg7cDPRY — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) February 18, 2020

Adrian has settled so well at Anfield that it is easy to forget this will be his first time sampling a European knockout tie at Liverpool.

He is certainly hoping he will be experiencing another night to remember.