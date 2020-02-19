Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

'Absolutely class', 'Incredible': Some Spurs fans blown away by star's display despite Euro loss

Tottenham Hotspur's Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez (L) vies with RB Leipzig's German striker Timo Werner during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first Leg football match between...
Tottenham Hotspur suffered a European defeat tonight but one player stood out for some supporters regardless.

Tottenham Hotspur have lots of hard work ahead if they're to make it into the quarter-finals of the Champions League after suffering a 1-0 first leg loss to RB Leipzig this evening.

The Germans have a crucial away goal and the advantage heading into next month's second leg after Timo Werner's cool finish from the penalty spot in the second half.

After a difficult initial 45 minutes, Jose Mourinho's side improved after the interval but just couldn't find their way to a breakthrough.

Spurs will now travel to Leipzig on March 10th, trying to replicate last season's progress in the competition and move into the latter stages.

 

Fans were, of course, left disappointed with the result and overall performance, but the display of Davinson Sanchez did catch the eye.

As shown by WhoScored, he was a rearguard stalwart throughout the 90 minutes, making six clearances, three interceptions and winning three defensive aerial battles.

Despite a lot of pressure from the visitors, Sanchez was one of the players that ensured they did not leave London with more than the one goal.

The Colombian international can be proud of his display, giving his team a chance to overturn a deficit in what will be a massive second leg.

Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

These supporters took to Twitter this evening to share their thoughts on his performance...

