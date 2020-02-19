'Absolutely class', 'Incredible': Some Spurs fans blown away by star's display despite Euro loss

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a European defeat tonight but one player stood out for some supporters regardless.

Tottenham Hotspur have lots of hard work ahead if they're to make it into the quarter-finals of the Champions League after suffering a 1-0 first leg loss to RB Leipzig this evening.

The Germans have a crucial away goal and the advantage heading into next month's second leg after Timo Werner's cool finish from the penalty spot in the second half.

After a difficult initial 45 minutes, Jose Mourinho's side improved after the interval but just couldn't find their way to a breakthrough.

Spurs will now travel to Leipzig on March 10th, trying to replicate last season's progress in the competition and move into the latter stages.

Fans were, of course, left disappointed with the result and overall performance, but the display of Davinson Sanchez did catch the eye.

As shown by WhoScored, he was a rearguard stalwart throughout the 90 minutes, making six clearances, three interceptions and winning three defensive aerial battles.

Despite a lot of pressure from the visitors, Sanchez was one of the players that ensured they did not leave London with more than the one goal.

The Colombian international can be proud of his display, giving his team a chance to overturn a deficit in what will be a massive second leg.

These supporters took to Twitter this evening to share their thoughts on his performance...

Congratulations to Hugo Lloris and Davinson Sanchez for securing a chance to stay in the champions league. #SPURSRBL #ucl — Marcel (@Marcel10M) February 19, 2020

This game is crying out for tanguy ndombele to come take the game by the scruff of its neck and take control! Really nervous start by Gedson Winks and few others but Sanchez has been absolutely class!! #COYS #TOTRBL — Christian Caparelli (@Chris_C91) February 19, 2020

Davidson Sanchez has had a Lesley King-Raquel first half there #COYS #THFC — Gary (@GazzaTHFC) February 19, 2020

Biggest positive has been Sanchez showing why we used to tout him as the next Ledley King. Had a great half. Wish he could play like that more often. #THFC #COYS — Nundy (@MrNundy) February 19, 2020

Sanchez has been great, Lo Celso incredible moments, Bergwijn promising again....we might just get away with this one if Aurier can remember he's a defender! #COYS — Ash (@Ginger_B) February 19, 2020

Davinson Sanchez by far our best played today - really need to get a new LB that’s worth something — Michael Hinden (@MichaelHindenJD) February 19, 2020

Davinson Sanchez is incredible, our best defender along with Tanganga. — LP ☬ (@thfclp__) February 19, 2020

Davinson Sanchez & Giovani Lo Celso - Tottenham’s best players in the first half by a country mile. #THFC #COYS #UCL #TOTRBL — Marc BA ⚽ (@marc_ba12) February 19, 2020

Davinson Sánchez is MOTM at this rate goooodness #coys #thfc — the artist formerly known as rachel rey (@rachberlin) February 19, 2020

First half was pretty rough for #Spurs. Not a great approach but pretty solid, Sanchez and Lo Celso impressive and Gedson looks pretty smart and energetic in defensive areas. Hope to see us being a little more progressive second half. #COYS — Richard Joyce (@R_J_Joyce) February 19, 2020