Who is Wyatt Oleff? I Am Not Okay with This actor’s age, Instagram and previous roles!

I Am Not Okay with This showcases the talents of Wyatt Oleff.

Wyatt Oleff stars in new Netflix series I Am Not Okay with This.

Unlike the show's title, we are definitely very much okay with this. The talent aboard the eight-episode project is seriously impressive, with 21 Laps Entertainment producing it.

Who are they, you ask? Well, they're known for giving the world Stranger Things, which is arguably one of the best TV efforts of the 2010s and one of Netflix's greatest offerings.

With great producers and Jonathan Entwistle - director of The End Of The F***ing World - at the helm, you can't really go wrong. But obviously, it helps to have a cast to match, and yeah, they have one.

The series is based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel of the same name and paints a heartfelt coming-of-age portrait with all the superhero trimmings we've acquired quite a taste for over the years. It's an easy sell, but let's take a closer look...

Wyatt Oleff: I Am Not Okay with This

Any fans of Andy Muschietti's It films here?

Of course there are! The 2017 film is often cited as one of the best horror movies of the last ten years, with its 2019 sequel also serving as an epic conclusion to the filmmaker's adaptation of Stephen King's mammoth text.

Many elements of the production made it special, but it's the young cast at its core which made it truly magical. So, who would waste the opportunity to get them together again?

I Am Not Okay with This features Sophia Lillis in the central role of Sydney. She played Beverly Marsh in It, and she's joined in the new series with former co-star Wyatt Oleff, who played Stanley Uris. It's great to see them reunited again!

The 16-year-old American actor plays the crucial role of Austin Baily, but let's take a look at some of his previous work...

Wyatt Oleff: Movies & TV

Horror fans may associate Wyatt Oleff most with the It films, but another role will spring to the mind of MCU enthusiasts.

The actor played the part of Young Peter Quill in both 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Considering he's only 16 and has starred in some of the previous decade's biggest films, you can't help but be impressed.

The film work doesn't stop there though, as he also starred in Rob Pearlstein's 2014 comedy Someone Marry Barry and is set to play Austin Baily in the forthcoming thriller The Traveling Man. It's currently in pre-production but we know it will centre in on a crime family over the course of a disastrous summer.

He's no stranger to TV either, first appearing on screens in the series Animal Practise (he played Young George), according to IMDb. Since then, other TV work has included Suburgatory (Kevuel), Shake It Up (Byron), Once Upon a Time (Young Rumplestiltskin) and Scorpion (Owen).

I Am Not Okay with This sees him take on his biggest role to date - thoroughly deserved.

It would be great to see him score a part on the sci-fi fan-favourite down the line. But, in the meantime, I Am Not Okay with This premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, February 26th 2020.

