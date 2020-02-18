Why was Kevin Webster in prison? Coronation Street recap!

Coronation Street’s Kevin Webster might regret a decision he made after lying to the police. So let's recap on why he was in prison in the first place.

In a recent episode of the ITV soap, Kevin gave a false alibi to Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) who stole and destroyed villain Ray Crosby’s car.

But with Ray (Mark Frost) out there looking for revenge, Kevin had no other choice but to help Abi in such a difficult situation.

Kevin might be doing a favour to Abi, but that could only lead to more trouble for himself, as well as for Abi.

So why was Kevin Webster in prison before?

HOW TO WATCH: F1 testing starts this week

Who is Kevin Webster?

Kevin Webster is the ex-husband of Sally Metcalfe and the father of Rosie, Jack and Sophie.

Actor Michael Le Vell made his first appearance as Kevin in an episode back in 1983.

A year later, Kevin became a regular character after moving to the cobbles with his father Bill (Peter Armitage) and sister Debbie (Sue Devaney). Kevin actor Le Vell left the ITV soap in 2013, but returned as a regular character in 2014.

Why was Kevin Webster in prison?

Back in 2007, Kevin went to prison after he thought that his ex-wife Sally had cheated on him with John Stape (Graeme Howley).

Basically, Fiz Brown (Jennie McAlpine) told Kevin that Sally and her boyfriend at the time John were having an affair. Sally and John didn’t have an affair, but Kevin lost his temper and punched John in the street.

John reported the assault to the police and Kevin was charged with a 28-day sentence in prison.

NETFLIX: The ending of Crash Landing on You explained

Coronation Street recap: Kevin Webster and Abi Franklin explained

It seems that Kevin hasn’t learned his mistakes in the past as he’s put himself in trouble after lying to the police.

He could be going back to prison again after providing a false alibi for Abi who destroyed Ray’s car.

Kevin’s ex-wife Sally was worried about his gesture, but Abi reassured Sally that her feelings for Kevin are real. That’s all adorable, but if the real truth comes out, Abi will be facing a prison sentence herself.